LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-LSU Game 2

Arkansas 3, LSU 0 -- Bottom 3rd Inning

Michael Turner slices another opposite-field home run into the visitors' bullpen. The wind is guiding balls out in left field tonight.

Brady Slavens draws a full-count walk.

Zack Gregory smacks an opposite-field solo homer to open the scoring.

Arkansas 0, LSU 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Hagen Smith has been nothing short of dominant his first time through the order. He's struck out four hitters through four perfect frames.

Arkansas 0, LSU 0 -- Bottom 2nd Inning

Nothing doing for the Razorbacks in the 2nd.

Three flyouts -- two to the warning track are fielded without problem.

Arkansas 0, LSU 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Smith has sat down the first six hitters in a row while striking out three.

Arkansas 0, LSU 0 -- End 1st Inning

Moore grounds out to second.

Michael Turner singles up the middle to put runners on the corner with two outs for Robert Moore.

Lanzilli grounds back to the pitcher who catches Wallace in a rundown. Wallace is tagged out at home as Lanzilli reaches first on a fielder's choice.

Slavens flies out to center. Wallace tags and advances to third with one out.

Cayden Wallace flairs a leadoff double off the end of the bat into right field.

Arkansas 0, LSU 0 -- MIddle 1st Inning

Hagen Smith kicks things off with a 1-2-3 inning on 16 pitches. He struck out the first two batters swinging and then induced a soft pop out to first base.

Pregame:

Today's start time was moved up an hour to 5 p.m. due to weather-related concerns. It is an overcast evening with a 17-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

The Razorbacks are one win away from clinching their third consecutive series win against the Tigers. Arkansas is 21-3 in home games so far, reaching the 20-win mark in a season at Baum-Walker Stadium for the 20th time since the ballpark opened in 1996.

Probable starters: LSU RHP Blake Money (2-2, 4.68 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (5-2, 4.54 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

RF Lanzilli

C Turner

2B Moore

CF Webb

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory



