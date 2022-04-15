Local Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville 13, Greenwood 3

Bentonville put together a pair of five-run outbursts and rolled past Greenwood in nonconference action at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

The Tigers (16-5) banged out 13 hits as the first six batters in the lineup had at least one hit and drove in at least one run. Jackson Hutchens broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth with his RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, while N Oliver drove in two runs with a single and Ethan Arnold added an RBI single.

Drew Wright then had a two-run double in the fifth while Luke Crumpler, Reagan Hendricks and Arnold each had an RBI single and helped Bentonville force the 10-run rule.

Bentonville West 9, Farmington 5

West used a four-run fourth and turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead as the Wolverines defeated Farmington at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

West (12-9) trailed 4-2 to start the inning, but Alex Downing erased that deficit with a two-run single and later scored on Hunter Guill's single to put the Wolverines ahead. Aaron Arnold then added another run with a fielder's choice.

Farmington pulled with 6-5 as Chase Brown was hit by a pitch and scored on Caden Elsik's single, but West put the game away in the sixth when two runs scored on a Cardinal error and Arnold added an RBI groundout.

Trey Hill had a two-run home run in the first for Farmington.

Gravette 5, Berryville 1

Hunter Robbins stole home plate and scored the go-ahead run as Gravette earned a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Berryville.

Gravette (6-10) trailed 1-0 to start the bottom of the fifth but McCoy Kildow tied the game when he singled and later scored on a passed ball. Robbins, who entered the game as a courtesy runner after Haden Bates singled, went to third on the same passed ball, then later scored to give the Lions the lead.

Kildow then added to Gravette's lead with a two-run double in the sixth and scored on Bates' single.

Rogers Heritage 5, LR Christian 4

An errant pickoff throw allowed Price Bedwell to score the decisive run as Heritage edged Little Rock Christian in a nonconference game at War Eagle Field.

Bedwell entered the game as a courtesy runner after Aidan Adair had it a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth. He went to third on Cole Richardson's single, then scored on the wild pickoff throw to snap a 4-4 tie.

The War Eagles (10-9) battled back from a 4-1 deficit with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game as both runs scored on the same error.

Tyler Jouett, who relieved starting pitcher Brady Laird, threw three scoreless innings to pick up the victory.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 12, Springdale Har-Ber 2

A six-run fourth inning was more than enough for the 6A-West-leading Lady Tigers on Thursday.

Bentonville led just 2-0 until the fourth before seizing control.

Trista Peterson belted a grand-slam in the fourth for Bentonville (11-1, 8-0). Alleyna Rushing was 3-for-4 and stole two bases and Hallie Robinson was also 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kasey Wood, Sarah Watson, Amber Turner and Savanna Schenkel all had multiple hits.

Kasey Wood earned the win, going six innings with seven strikeouts.

Anniston Reith homered for Har-Ber and Brianna Crowley was 2-for-3 with a double. Ryli Wolfe also doubled for the Lady Wildcats (4-8, 3-4).

Bentonville West 5, Fayetteville 2

The Lady Wolverines held on late to claim a close win on the road.

Laynee Tapp was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for West, and Olivia Thornton, Caroline Wilhelm and Jayden Willard all had doubles for the Lady Wolverines(12-5, 6-2).

Karlee Stonesifer was 2-for-3 to pace the Lady Bulldogs (2-12, 1-7).

Rogers 8, FS Southside 0

Kadence Janney handcuffed Southside on just one hit with 10 strikeouts as the Lady Mounties posted their second shutout of the week.

Janney windmilled just 79 pitches and walked one batter in a dominating performance in the circle.

Ella Beeman homered and drove in three runs and Lauryn Heinle added a double and three RBIs for the Lady Mounties (11-3, 7-1).