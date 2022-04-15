Man found dead in PB home

A 21-year-old Pine Bluff man was found shot to death just inside the door of his residence on the 3500 block of South Virginia on Thursday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Pine Bluff police responded to the residence and found Tre'vion Nelson, according to a release from Lt. David DeFoor. Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced Nelson dead at the scene.

Nelson is the 10th homicide victim in Pine Bluff this year.

"The investigation is in the early stages and there are no reported suspects or a known motive for the homicide at this time," DeFoor wrote. He asked anyone with information on the homicide to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

Nelson's body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.