Nashville gets its payback, ties Bauxite for league lead

BAUXITE -- Nashville Coach Boomer Brown could sense a little something different in his ballclub Thursday afternoon long before a pitch was ever thrown in its showdown with Bauxite.

It didn't take nearly as long for the Scrapperettes to justify Brown's feelings.

Harleigh Hill's RBI single in the second inning got Nashville off and running to an impressive 6-0 victory in front of a packed and spirited crowd at Lady Miner Field.

Maci McJunkins and Emalea Bailey each hit home runs for the Scrapperettes, who looked like a much different team than the one Bauxite saw a month ago.

Nashville (15-4, 8-1 4A-7) suffered its first league loss in nearly three years when Bauxite (14-4, 8-1) walked away with a 1-0 road victory on March 15, thanks to a solo blast from Emma King in the sixth inning. The Scrapperettes had just four hits in that game and left six runners on base, but they turned things around in the rematch to pull into a tie for first place in the conference.

"On the bus ride up, the kids were focused," Brown said. "We knew what was at stake, and that was legitimately a district championship. And man, I was just so pleased with the mindset coming over. It's not a hop, skip and a jump for us to get here, either.

"But just the focus they had. ... it showed."

McJunkins also showed she was more than able to cool off the Lady Miners on the mound while making an impact at the plate. The senior gave up just one hit -- a first-inning single to Madalyn Ferrell -- and struck out 16 in dominant, complete-game win.

To put into perspective just how overpowering the Southern Arkansas signee was, McJunkins had at least two strikeouts in every inning and allowed only one runner to get into scoring position.

"She was on," Brown said of his all-state pitcher. "Bauxite has plenty of sticks, but Maci was hitting her spots all day and kept them off-balance with her off-speed pitches. And then, we played great defense behind her.

"But what really got us going was the way we were able to adjust when [Bauxite] changed pitchers. We struggled the last time against both of them because we couldn't time anything up, but we got those timely hits [Thursday], and that made a difference."

Both Lady Miner hurlers M.J. Bermingham and Carley Clark combined to hold the Scrapperettes to four hits in the first meeting, but Nashville was able to get to them just enough this time around to pull away.

Bailey sent a Bermingham pitch high over the right-center wall in the top of the third to put the Scrapperettes up 3-0. Clark entered in the fourth and limited Nashville's production for two innings until McJunkins crushed a ball way over the left-field wall in the sixth to give her team a 4-0 advantage.

The Scrapperettes got two more runs in the seventh to pad their lead. Ellen Spigner drew an inning-opening walk and Jasmine Wakefield followed with a single before Emma Hutchison sent them both home with a sharply-drilled double.

"We knew Bauxite was gonna use both [Bermingham and Clark], but we didn't know who was going to start," Brown explained. "So I told the girls we've got to be ready to make adjustments, and we did a good job of doing that in the box. But I was really, really pleased with everything.

"We competed well last weekend at Benton against those bigger schools, and then coming here and performing well against a team that had given us one of our losses, it was huge. To play like we did gives us nothing but confidence going forward."