New Hogs’ era at receiver starts sans Burks





Fourth in a series previewing position groups for the Arkansas football team

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton talked to his charges soon after Treylon Burks announced he was declaring early for the NFL Draft.

The message was pretty simple: Who here can be the man at wideout?

"I mean, Coach came in and told us after that, 'He's gone. Who's going to step up?'" sophomore wideout Ketron Jackson Jr. said. "Like we've got the talent to do it. It's just a matter of who's going to step up."

Senior receiver Warren Thompson was third in the receiving unit last season, with 19 receptions to Burks' team-high 66 and senior Tyson Morris' 24.

"We're trying to build every day, just trying to build a foundation with consistency and just play-making," Thompson said. "We've got the ability in the room. It's not left. We're going to bring that. We're building every day."

Building through spring has been a work in progress for a unit that simply doesn't have one player who can match Burks' combination of speed, strength, hands, focus and route running.

So it's unlikely any one player can compile anything like Burks' 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Burks and departing seniors Morris and De'Vion Warren combined for 105 of the Razorbacks' 204 receptions a year ago. The returning wide receivers totaled 30 catches, with Jackson hauling in five of them for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson came in last season as one of the star signees in the Razorbacks' class of 2021 and piled up a moderate amount of playing time, largely making an impression as a solid blocker. He said his biggest improvement has come off the field.

"I would say the biggest improvement for me is watching more film," he said. "I never really watched film when I was younger, like in high school. So watching more film and like knowing the game more.

"The game has slowed all the way down, so that's making me play better. The small details. Coach Guiton is always stressing the small details that I have to get from when I was a freshman until now and I'm applying them and it's looking good."

Thompson, who had been at Florida State at the same time as current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, is the top returner with 19 catches for 304 yards, an impressive 16 yards per catch, with 2 touchdowns.

"I trusted in Coach Briles," Thompson said of his decision to sign with the Razorbacks. "I really didn't know Coach [Sam] Pittman that well. But once I got here, man, I fell in love with him because he was like a different type of head coach that I had never been around before. I just appreciated it. I appreciated being here and I still do."

Thompson earned a scholarship part way through last season and is now an elder statesman in what is not a deep receiving corps this spring. Guiton is working with a group of 10 wideouts during spring drills, and that's if quarterback Malik Hornsby and slot receiver Jaquayln Crawford, who suffered a broken leg during a spring break car wreck, is counted in the group.

Hornsby is still working primarily as a quarterback, but his short stints at wideout have been electric. He sprinted past cornerback Hudson Clark on the first snap of a team period on Thursday and had to slow up for the arrival of KJ Jefferson's long ball for a would-be touchdown inside Walker Pavilion.

"Malik brings a lot of explosive plays to the outside, man," Thompson said. "He's just fast, like next-level fast."

Added Jackson, "Honestly, he's been a team player. Wherever we need him to play at, that's where he plays. ... He's a quarterback, but he's being a team player. We need him to do that, so that's what he's going to do. He's an athlete, a very good athlete"

Hornsby has turned heads with his straight-line speed, ability to make over-the-shoulder catches, and his prowess at getting upfield in a hurry on pitches and option plays.

"He's such an elite athlete," Briles said. "Obviously, we lost a lot of receivers, so trying to give a little boost to that room as well."

Hornsby has kept his spot in the quarterback rotation as the top backup to Jefferson.

"[We're] not doing a whole lot with him to be honest with you, but just finding ways to be able to get him on the field and playing several different positions," Briles said. "So that's what we've been able to do this spring. It's been good to be able to look at."

The addition of Jadon Haselwood, a five-star prospect who originally played at Oklahoma, has upped the experience level in the wideout corps.

"He's been like a veteran," Jackson said. "He's talking to us and making sure we're on track. I like that because I'm a young guy and have to get adjusted to some stuff. But the addition of him, I feel like it's great. ... That's another vet we can depend on."

Haselwood has made a series of strong catches this spring and made an impression on Briles.

"If you talk to him, very mature, smart kid," Briles said. "So picking up the playbook and all those things have been really fast for him. He's a fast learner. You tell him something one time, and he's got it.

"He's an experienced guy, so he's done it. He's played at a high level before he got here. You get anything close to him, he catches the football."

In Thursday's spring practice No. 11, the Razorbacks welcomed back a few players who had been slowed or limited for a while, among them Haselwood, who had been wearing a green no-contact jersey since driving his left shoulder into the grass prior to spring break.

Tight end Trey Knox and linebacker Christopher Paul, who had been recovering from concussion protocols, were engaged in the practice and not in green no-contact jerseys.

Paul, like Jackson and Thompson, spoke to local media en masse for the first time on Thursday.

"I'll be in there Saturday, but while I was out I was still getting mental reps," Paul said. "I was still going to my leaders, like Isaiah [Nichols], Bumper Pool and people like that. I was still on the field and still participating and things like that. So it wasn't anything major to me."





Wide Receiver glance

Returning starters None

Losses Treylon Burks (12 starts in 2021), Tyson Morris (13), De’Vion Warren (11), Kendall Catalon, Darrin Turner, J.D. White

Who’s back Warren Thompson (3), Ketron Jackson, Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson, Landon Rogers, Jaquayln Crawford

Who’s new Jadon Haselwood, Quincey McAdoo, Malik Hornsby (QB)

Walk ons Harper Cole, Chris Harris

Analysis

The contenders to become the top target for starting QB KJ Jefferson have rotated mostly among returners Warren Thompson, Ketron Jackson Jr., and big-time transfer Jadon Haselwood, who has practiced in a green no-contact jersey most of spring. Bryce Stephens has elite speed but his catch consistency must improve, like Thompson. Walk-on Harper Cole has made a name for himself with several acrobatic catches but can the walk-on earn game-day reps? So much more relationship building needs to take place between the wideout corps and Jefferson and the quarterbacks between the end of spring and the start of training camp.









