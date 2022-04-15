Barrel-maker plans 60 Batesville hires

Independent Stave Co., a maker of oak barrels and cooperage products, said Thursday it will invest $30 million and create 60 new jobs at a plant in Batesville. The Arkansas facility is one of seven the company operates in the U.S.

"This has been an exciting time as we continue to invest in our current and new facilities to support our customers and the growth of the industry," Brad Boswell, chief executive officer, said in a news release announcing the facility.

Independent Stave operates six stave mills and three cooperages -- with a fourth cooperage projected to open at the end of this year -- throughout the United States as well as a mill and cooperages overseas. The company, established in 1912, manufactures staves, barrels and oak alternatives for customers in 40 countries around the world.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement welcoming the expansion. "As a family-owned company, they embrace the same values of Arkansans -- family, innovation, community, and hard work," the governor said. "I am confident they will be a valuable business partner to Batesville and Independence County."

Independent Stave plans to start operations in Batesville at the end of 2023.

-- Andrew Moreau

Herbicide exempted for peanut producers

Arkansas peanut farmers may now use Brake herbicide on their crops to fend off a common weed that is getting difficult to control.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture requested a Section 18 Emergency Exemption by the Environmental Protection Agency for use of the herbicide against Palmer Amaranth, which has become resistant to many herbicides farmers are allowed to use on peanut crops.

The herbicide can be used in Ashley, Craighead, Clay, Crittenden, Cross, Green, Lee, Lawrence, Monroe, Mississippi, Poinsett, Phillips, Randolph, St. Francis and Woodruff counties.

An emergency exemption for Section 18 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act gives the EPA authority to exempt state and federal agencies from provisions of the Act and allow use of treatments not registered for certain crops.

-- Cristina LaRue

Day's gain of 3.42 gets index to 779.09

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 779.09, up 3.42.

"A [rise] in treasury yields weighed on equity prices as the information technology and communication services sectors led the S&P 500 lower with the American Association of Individual Investors reporting bullish sentiment among investors at the lowest reading since 1992," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.