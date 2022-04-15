Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task force

• Hannah Dodson, 41, of 1150 Crestwood Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dodson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jaylin Williams, 21, of 1753 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Williams was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Ned Nathan, 18, of 5142 S. Wood Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Nathan was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Rick Albertter, 34, of 3718 A Locksley St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Albertter was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jessie Kyles, 42, of 93 W. Van Huesen Drive in Memphis, Tenn., was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Kyles was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• James Adams, 34, of 3120 Casey Springs Road in Jonesboro, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Adams was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Ashley Schultz, 32, of 17700 Beav-O-Rama Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Schultz was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.