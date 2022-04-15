NWA NATURALS: Varland dominates Naturals in 7-1 win

Today’s game

Wichita at NW Arkansas

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ONLINE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Wichita RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0, 0.00 ERA); NW Arkansas LHP Anthony Veneziano (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

TICKETS Home Plate Super Premium $14.75; Dugout Super Premium $13.75; Dugout Premium $11.75; 1B/3B Reserved $9.75; Grass Berm/General Admission $8.75.

PROMOTIONS Fireworks Friday: Enjoy the BEST in SIGHT and SOUND at Arvest Ballpark as a spectacular post-game Fireworks show follows the conclusion of the Naturals game. Bullpen Party (5:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.): Fans of age will enjoy ‘Happy Hour’ drink specials at The Bullpen concession stand while all fans can take advantage of $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special Six for $6 deal.

Naturals This Week

TODAY Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Frisco, 6:35 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Louie Varland was on Thursday night and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals never found a way to turn him off.

The Wichita starter seemed to have his full arsenal of pitches working as the Wind Surge rolled to a 7-1 win at Arvest Ballpark in the third home game of the season for the Naturals.

"It was just one of those games," Naturals Manager Chris Widger said. "We'd seen Varland before. He threw well against us last year, and we knew what he could do. He pitched well and that's just the way it goes sometimes"

The Wind Surge (1-5) jumped out to a fast start. An RBI single in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third from Spencer Steer gave Wichita a 3-0, which was more than enough run support for Varland on this crisp spring night.

Varland had a no-hitter going until Maikel Garcia singled to center field in the fourth inning for the Naturals (3-3). The hit was one of only two the right-hander from St. Paul, Minn. gave up in 5.2 innings of work.

"He has a changeup, a nice slider, curveball, his fastball, he located all of them," Widger said. "He used all of his pitches at any time in the count, and when a guy is doing that and locating those pitches, it just makes for a tough day."

Wichita extended its lead with a big sixth inning. After the Wind Surge grew the advantage to 5-0 off a bases loaded walk and fielder's choice run, Cole Sturgeon tacked on two more runs with a double to right field, making the score 7-0.

The Naturals got their only run of the game in the seventh inning when Robbie Glendinning delivered an RBI single to score Sebastian Rivero.

Drew Parrish took the loss for Northwest Arkansas, giving up three runs on four hits over 5.0 innings pitching.

"There's so many games you play in baseball, and it makes it easy to come back tomorrow," Widger said. "We know that we're going to swing it pretty good, and every once in a while you're going to run into a pitcher who's throwing well and has good stuff, makes his pitches and does his job. It happens."