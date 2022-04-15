



GOLF

Young in front at RBC

Cameron Young showed it doesn't always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut at Hilton Head Island, S.C. The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in a bogey-free round, his first in the 60s in 11 rounds going back to a closing 65 at the Honda Classic more than six weeks ago. Young was two shots in front of Chile's Joaquin Niemann and three ahead of seven others, including reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Ireland's Shane Lowry -- who tied for third at the Masters last week -- and Canada's Corey Conners -- who was sixth at Augusta National. Mito Pereira, also of Chile, past RBC Heritage winner Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland, Adam Svensson of Canada and Sepp Straka of Austria also shot 66. There were 10 players at 67, including 48-year-old defending champion Stewart Cink.

Surgery for DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau says he had surgery on his left wrist Thursday for a fracture hamate that has been bothering him for the last two months and likely will keep him out of the PGA Championship. DeChambeau said on Instagram he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play. He played three rounds at Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open and said at the Masters he was at 80%. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.

Hyo Joo Kim up by 3 strokes

Hyo Joo Kim birdied three of the final six holes for her second 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead Thursday midway through the second round of the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship. Kim closed with birdies on the par-4 13th and 16th holes and the par-5 18th to reach 10 under at windy Hoakalei Country Club, the first-year venue on the south shore of Oahu about 20 miles west of Honolulu. Kim had her second bogey-free round in a row. Sarah Kemp of Australia was second after a 69. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez struggled for a 77 on Thursday and was at 1-over 145 and tied for 39th place. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 76 on Thursday and was at 2-over 146. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 74 for the second day in a row. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in a 77 and finished at 7-over 151.

Stefani holds Veritex lead

Shawn Stefani fired an 8-under 63 on Thursday to grab the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Stefani, who shot a 65 in Wednesday's opening round at the Texas Rangers Golf Club, is at 14-under 128 at the tournament's midway point, one stroke in front of Chase Parker, who turned in a 9-under 62 on Thursday. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria has posted a 5-under 137. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished with a 2-over 144 and missed the cut.

BASEBALL

Jays' Hernandez goes on IL

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain. Hernandez was pulled from Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Yankees with left side discomfort, and an MRI revealed the strain. Hernandez grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse. The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 home runs, 116 RBI and an .870 OPS. He's finished in the top 20 of AL MVP voting each of the past two seasons and is 6-for-19 with one home run and three RBI in the first week of the season.

Reynolds receives 2-year deal

No salary arbitration hearing for Bryan Reynolds this year, and that is more than fine with him. The All-Star center fielder has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $13.5 million. The contract, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season. Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.

BASKETBALL

Beverley fined $30,000

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared "inappropriate statements," including the "egregious use of profanity" in a media interview and social media post following the team's play-in game victory. Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.

Hornets' forward fined $50,000

The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night's play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta. After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for the locker room and was heckled by a male fan in the tunnel. He then heaved his mouthpiece in that direction, hitting a young female. Bridges apologized after the game for the incident and again Thursday following his exit interview in Charlotte.

TENNIS

No. 3 Zverev to quarterfinals

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 7-5 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco. Carreno Busta broke Zverev to open the second set and built a 3-1 lead before the German rallied, setting up a quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner, who beat eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 7-6 (1). The fifth-ranked Greek will meet Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the quarterfinals.





Patrick Beverley is shown in this photo. (AP/David Zalubowski)





