100 years ago

April 15, 1922

• Now comes the women's gasoline filling station: The rapidly increasing ranks of women automobile drivers has led the Gipson Oil Company to adopt a novel, and for Little Rock, new plan of erecting a filling station that will cater to the trade of the fair sex. The new station will be located at 1501 Gaines street. It will be a small frame and stucco building, of the drive-in type.

50 years ago

April 15, 1972

• Tommy Arnn, 26, the man who was freed Thursday after he had been robbed and locked in his car, was fined $84.75 later Thursday on 16 overdue traffic tickets. Arnn had spent eight hours in the trunk before the police heard him beating on the trunk lid and summoned firemen to open it at 7:15 a.m. ... The police had the car towed in for routine fingerprinting and discovered the overdue tickets in the car.

25 years ago

April 15, 1997

• Gospel music listeners throughout Arkansas knew Jewelene Bonner as the "Gospel Angel," host of a radio show that aired on KABF-FM, 88.3, in Little Rock during the 1980s. "She was one of our original volunteers and best fund-raisers," said John Cain, program manager at the community radio station. Bonner's show, Gospel in My Soul, was broadcast statewide from 1984 to 1989 before she left the air for health reasons, Cain said. ... Bonner died at her home Saturday of a heart attack. She was 74. ... She got her start in radio in the mid-1960s as the first black female gospel disc jockey in the area at KOKY, now KITA-AM, 1440. The founder of the Highland Park Chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons, she also worked as a librarian at Philander Smith College in Little Rock and filled the same role at First Baptist Church of Highland Park. She also wrote for the Upper Room and Baptist Vanguard, publications distributed by the Black National Baptist Congress Convention. Bonner received honors and certificates from the city and state for her community work on illiteracy. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's school of social work honored her in 1988 for her work with Resources in Education for Adolescent Parents. In 1979 she was named Mother of the Year at Philander Smith College, her daughter Avis Thames said, "because she was inspirational in the education of single-parent children and children without parents."

10 years ago

April 15, 2012

• Bowls and plates were full of delicious food at the 10th annual Empty Bowls charity dinner benefiting the Arkansas Foodbank. But there were also empty bowls at the event in the foodbank's warehouse, a reminder of the reason for the dinner. The handmade bowls, a signature of the event, were made by local artists and students. They, along with gift certificates, paintings and crafts, were part of a silent auction. Artist Lori Weeks painted live during the event -- her painting was auctioned off at the end of the evening. The full bowls and plates were filled by 15 local restaurants and served food-court style around the warehouse. The menu included such variety as barbecue, tacos and a chocolate fountain. Tom Brannon served as the evening master of ceremonies. Event chairmen were Heather Tackett and Adam Perdue.