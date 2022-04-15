Ouachita finds wins its own way

Ouachita's softball team has been precise in the way it has approached games this season, and it's resulted in the kind of outcomes that scream punctuality.

It's also just the way Coach Corey Brown likes it.

"Getting timely hits and making some timely plays on defense," he said. "Things could've gone the other way for us a lot of times, but we've just made it work out to go our way."

The Lady Warriors' way revolves around winning, which is what they've been doing quite a bit this spring.

Ouachita (11-2, 3-0 1A-7) is on an eight-game winning streak behind a collection of talent that Brown noted began to bloom late last season. The Lady Warriors dropped their final three games in 2021, but there was a type of cohesion formed during that stretch that wasn't exactly evident beforehand.

"We changed our lineup just about every game last year trying to figure things out," Brown said. "We were young, and I think we finally decided on the lineup around regional tournament time. Then we lost 4-2 to West Side Greers Ferry at state in a really good game. ... It was actually the only game that wasn't a run rule in the first round. The thing is, we had some success there.

"We did lose some seniors off that team, but we have the majority of them back and have a really good freshman pitcher that's been playing really well."

Sophomore Raylee Slate was the team's all-state pitcher a year ago, but she's since become the team's most versatile player, which has allowed ninth-grader Maddie Fulmer to blossom in the circle. That kind of sacrifice has been beneficial according to Brown.

"She's such a team player," he said of Slate. "She's played catcher, outfield, short, just really embraced her role for the good of the team. And Maddie is just a really seasoned freshman. She hits her spots, very calm and never looks under pressure no matter the circumstances."

Fulmer has recorded 116 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 innings with a 1.25 earned-run average. She's also allowed only 17 runs and has 19 three-up, three-down innings.

Ouachita has also gotten high output from returning all-Arkansas junior Emma Williams as well as others. Those marks are trending towards another postseason run for the Lady Warriors.

"Every game we've played, we've just kind of been gelling," Brown said. "Good attitudes and playing hard softball. I knew we had potential going in, but you never know until they get out there.

"We've just got to continue to be level-headed, stay hungry and keep appreciating and seeing that the hard work is paying off."

BOONEVILLE BASEBALL

Heating things up

Booneville Coach Arron Kimes was prepared to see his team potentially struggle out the gate because of its overall youth, but the Bearcats themselves had other plans.

After easily dispatching Waldron on Tuesday for the second time this season, Booneville (11-3, 4-1 3A-4 South) remains on a role within the conference going into today's matchup with Cossatot River. The Bearcats have won its past five league games by 32 runs total.

"With sophomores and freshmen, it's usually going to take them a little bit to get going," Kimes said. "They had to understand kind of what we want from them, but me and our assistant, Coach [Jake] Fennel, talked a little bit, and we thought that by the end of the year, we'd have a chance to be a pretty good ball club.

"But we figured it'd be some lumps early."

Booneville did split its first four games over a nine-day span in March but has impressed since. Kimes mentioned that he didn't have any seniors starting early on but did have four or five junior regulars in the lineup. Now, he has a senior starting, and that coincides with the emergence of several youngsters.

Dax Goff and Rylen Ray have been the stalwarts out of the Bearcats' sophomore core, but freshman Jace Washburn has really made a name for himself.

"He's stepped up and just done a great job," Kimes said. "Whether it's at short, on the mound, first. ... He can play just about anywhere. He understands the game and knows what we want out of him. Just does a great job."

Kimes said he is hopeful that the Bearcats can sustain its high level of play as they head into a difficult stretch next week. Following the game against Cossatot River, Booneville will play four games, with three on the road, over the next seven days.

"We just want to keep improving and get better," he said. "Last year, we were a couple of errors away from playing in the state semifinals. So if we keep doing the little things right, we'll give ourselves a chance. We'll see what happens."

RECTOR SOFTBALL

More than meets the eye

In a season where Rector has done more things right than it has wrong, it's what the Lady Cougars have done outside of the diamond that's drawn the highest form of admiration from Coach Chris Richardson.

"Best group of girls imaginable," he said. "They've contributed to our community and helped other communities and charitable causes. They've invested into being great human beings, first and foremost, that help others, and I couldn't be more proud of them."

That doesn't mean Richardson has overlooked what his team has been able to do on the field because he hasn't. He's happy with everything he's seen out of one of Class 2A's hottest groups.

Rector (13-1, 8-0 2A-3) is batting .446 as a team and is waltzing through the competition. The Lady Cougars, whose only blip on an otherwise perfect slate was a 13-2 loss to McCrory nearly a month ago, have a mix of veterans and underclassmen that their coach said has helped shape who they are as a unit.

"We knew early on when they were underclassmen that the potential was always there for this group to be special," said Richardson, who starts four seniors, four juniors and two sophomores, including at the designated and flex player spots. "But the girls have fully invested into playing selfless team softball."

Morgan Garner has been about as consistent as anyone in her class this season. She was batting .714 with 25 hits and 18 RBI prior to Thursday's game at Bay. On the mound, the senior is 11-1 and has a 2.07 earned-run average with 69 strikeouts against just 8 walks in 61 innings. Another senior, Carly Robinson is hitting .629 with 21 runs scored and 10 stolen bases while juniors Madison Wolfenbarger (.625 average, 16-16 on stolen bases) and Kaley Isom (.475 average, 18 RBI) have been workmanlike.

"Been a collective effort from everyone," Richardson said. "Selfless at-bats from the entire lineup."

EXTRA-BASE HITS

Farmington Coach Jay Harper won his 300th game with the Cardinals when they beat Harrison 10-6 on Tuesday. ... Several spring athletes signed national letters of intent with universities Wednesday. Farmington's Cadence Dean (Spurgeon, Mo. College, soccer), Caden Elsik (State Fair, Mo., Community College, baseball), Mason Ganz (Colorado Christian, cross country/track and field) and Micah Grusing (Northwest Arkansas Community College, cross country) all inked. Also, Little Rock Christian's Faith Atchison (Henderson State, cross country/track and field), Addison Southerland (Ouachita Baptist, cross country/track and field) and Mason Morales (University of the Ozarks, soccer) signed as well.