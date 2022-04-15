Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 4-15-22

m GOOD FAITH CARR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3703 Ryburn Road, in the Watson Chapel community, will have a combined Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday on the front lawn of Good Faith. Other churches will include First United and Lakeside United Methodist churches. First UMC and Lakeside choirs will present the singing. "Please join us for this special service. Bring your lawn chairs," a spokesman said.

• FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will observe Good Friday at 6 p.m. today. The organ prelude will begin at 5:45 p.m. The Sanctuary Choir will present the final days of Christ's earthly life through song, scripture, and the Lord's Supper in a program entitled "When Darkness Comes." Communion will be served and worshipers will pick up the prepackaged communion elements upon entering the sanctuary. This service promises to bridge the loud hosannas of Palm Sunday and the joyous celebration of the Lord's resurrection on Easter, a spokesman said. First Baptist will celebrate Easter with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. These services are open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Details: (870) 534-4741 or www.fbcpinebluff.org.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon or until all the food boxes are gone. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis and only one box will be given per household. Clients must bring utility bills and driver's license or ID. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022 if they haven't already done so. Participants won't get a box if they don't have the information required.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH announces a virtual popcorn fundraiser will be held today through 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The "Women of NCC" popcorn orders can be made online at https://popup.doublegood.com/s/y16v4r8u . Orders will be sent directly to the buyer's home from the company. Proceeds will benefit the ministry.

• THE VESPER CHOIR of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will perform its 68th presentation of Selections from Handel's "Messiah" at 6 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The free public performance will be directed by Jerron A. Liddell, director of choral activities, according to a news release. Student soloists will include Daniel Johnson II, tenor, of McDonough, Ga.; Kevin Crumpton Jr., tenor, Pine Bluff; Pashu'ar Grissom, alto, Pine Bluff; Allison Malone, soprano, Memphis; and Kristian Hicks, baritone, Monticello.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. April 24. The featured speaker will be Corentha Allmond, a minister at the church. The community is invited to attend. New Community still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors. Also, New Community holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

• FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 200 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Ozark Mission Project, a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church, July 17-22. OMP plans to do free minor home repairs for residents within a 30-mile radius of the church, according to a news release. Interested residents should complete a Neighbor Application at www.ozarkmissionproject.org. Completed applications should be scanned and emailed to kanderson@ozarkmissionproject.org or mailed to Ozark Mission Project, P.O. Box 26525, Little Rock, AR, 72221, before May 1.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.