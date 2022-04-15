Razorbacks blank LSU to take series

FAYETTEVILLE — Three Arkansas players hit home runs and freshman left hander Hagen Smith pitched seven scoreless innings as the fifth-ranked Razorbacks defeated No. 12 LSU 4-0 on Friday.

Arkansas (27-7, 10-4 SEC) beat the Tigers for the second consecutive night to win the series at Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams are scheduled to play the series finale Saturday at 2 p.m.

Zack Gregory and Michael Turner hit opposite-field home runs to left field in the third inning against LSU starter Blake Money to put the Razorbacks ahead 3-0. Gregory led off the inning with a solo homer and Turner followed with a two-run shot with two outs that also scored Brady Slavens, who walked with one out after falling behind 0-2 in the count.

Chris Lanzilli pulled a two-out solo home run to left field in the fifth inning to extend Arkansas’ lead to 4-0. It was Lanzilli’s 47th career home run, which ranks fifth nationally among active players.

Lanzilli hit 42 home runs at Wake Forest before transferring to Arkansas last offseason.

All three homers were aided by a strong southwest wind ahead of thunderstorms that were set to arrive in Fayetteville later in the evening. The threat of storms caused officials to move up the game time by one hour.

As it turned out, the time change was not needed. The Razorbacks were in the field during a brief rain shower in the fourth inning, but otherwise the game was played in pleasant conditions. The 2-hour, 40-minute game time was tied for Arkansas’ second fastest this season.

The short game time was thanks in large part to Smith, the Arkansas starter who shut down LSU in his best start of the year. Smith allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 7 during his 98-pitch outing.

LSU (23-11, 7-7) did not have a base runner against Smith until Dylan Crews led off the fourth inning with a single. The Tigers’ only other hit against him came from Jacob Berry with two outs in the sixth.

Smith was backed by good defense, in particular in the sixth inning when shortstop Jalen Battles and third baseman Cayden Wallace both made highlight-reel plays. Battles showed great range and made a smooth throw to first base on a batted ball up the middle by Crews, and Wallace dove to his left, jumped to his feet and threw out Cade Doughty to end the inning.

LSU’s best scoring chance came in the eighth inning when Arkansas reliever Zebulon Vermillion replaced Smith. Pinch hitter Luke Leto singled against Vermillion to lead off the inning and Brayden Jobert followed with a walk to give the Tigers two on with no outs.

Vermillion retired two straight before Arkansas went to the bullpen again for Evan Taylor, a left hander who forced the switch-hitting Berry to bat from the right side. Berry walked in five pitches against Taylor to load the bases, but Doughty flied out to right field to strand three base runners.

The Razorbacks out-hit the Tigers 8-3. Turner was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Wallace hit a pair of doubles.

LSU entered the series with a .303 batting average that ranked second in the SEC, but through two games in Fayetteville the Tigers have hit just .159.

Taylor pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for the Razorbacks. He retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth.

Money lost for the third time after he allowed 4 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks in a 6 2/3-inning start. The Razorbacks only struck out once against Money and twice in the game.

Arkansas has won three consecutive series against LSU for the first time in program history. The Tigers had won 7 consecutive series before the Razorbacks took 2 of 3 games at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2019, and Arkansas also won 2 of 3 last season in Baton Rouge, La.

The Razorbacks won their 12th consecutive series against an SEC team at home.