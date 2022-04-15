Razorbacks' Friday baseball game moved up by 1 hour

FAYETTEVILLE — Today's baseball game between Arkansas and LSU has been moved up by one hour and is now scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

SEC Network will still televise the game. Clay Matvick and Chris Burke will have the call from Baum-Walker Stadium.

The time change was made due to the forecast in Fayetteville, which calls for an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms later tonight. There is a slight chance for storms during the afternoon.

Arkansas will throw freshman left hander Hagen Smith (5-2, 4.54 ERA) against LSU sophomore right hander Blake Money (2-2, 4.68 ERA) in the second game of the series.

The No. 5 Razorbacks defeated the No. 12 Tigers 5-4 in the first game of the series Thursday. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday at 2 p.m.

Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) entered the series with a one-game lead over LSU, Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings. This weekend marks the midway point of regular-season conference play.

The Tigers (23-10, 7-6) had a four-game winning streak snapped Thursday.