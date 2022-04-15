Razorbacks rally late, hold off LSU in series opener

FAYETTEVILLE — LSU got the tying run on base with two outs in the ninth inning against University of Arkansas freshman pitcher Brady Tygart, but the right-handed closer wasn’t worried.

“Next guy’s unlucky,” Tygart said. “Because he’s going to be the last out.”

Tygart was right.

After Josh Stevenson’s single, Tygart retired Tre’ Morgan on a fly out to left fielder Jace Bohrofen to end a 5-4 victory for the No. 5 Razorbacks on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium before an announced crowd of 10,270.

The Razorbacks (26-7, 9-4 SEC) had to beat the No. 12 Tigers (23-10, 7-6) to keep them from tying Arkansas atop the SEC West standings.

After Josh Berry’s RBI single pulled LSU within 5-4 in the eighth inning, Tygart got Jordan Thompson on a double play ground out with the bases loaded. Second baseman Robert Moore fielded the ball up the middle and stepped on second, then threw to first base to keep it a one-run game.

“Just keep believing in yourself,” Tygart said of the message from pitching coach Matt Hobbs before he got the double play on a curveball. “You’ve gone right at them. Throw your best stuff right at them and they can’t hit you.”

Tygart pitched the final two innings for his fifth save.

“It’s unbelievable what he does,” Arkansas starting pitcher Connor Noland said. “I can’t believe he’s a freshman.

“He’s got a lot of courage go out there. A lot of grit. He stuck through the hard part of that lineup and really grinded out the win.”

Arkansas scored three runs with two outs in the seventh inning and took a 5-3 lead on Moore’s two-run single off Eric Reyzelman.

The Razorbacks got runners on first and second base with two outs on singles by Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner against Riley Cooper.

Devin Fontenot came in for Cooper to face Webb, who singled up the middle to tie 3-3. Doughty, the second baseman, fielded the ball, but a sliding Wallace beat his throw home, which was up the third base line.

Reyzelman’s wild pitch advanced Turner and Webb to second and third base. Moore then pulled a 2-1 pitch past the diving Doughty to put the Razorbacks ahead by two runs.

“Moore’s ball was hit so hard it hooked and kind of fooled the second baseman,” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. “It hit the ground and took off to the right and got by [Doughty]. That was a huge swing for us.”

Webb got his single on a 1-2 slider.

“It was definitely going to be an infield hit, and Wallace just kept running [to score],” Van Horn said. “The shortstop threw the ball that obviously was a little off line and we tied it up.”

LSU had four consecutive two-out singles off Noland in the sixth inning and scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead.

“We felt like we were in control,” Van Horn said of having a 2-0 lead with Noland pitching. “Then we weren’t.”

Noland hit leadoff batter Hayden Travinski, then struck out Josh Stevenson looking and Morgan swinging.

Dylan Crews got LSU’s first hit when he singled up the middle and Travinski went to second. Berry, Doughty and Josh Pearson followed with RBI singles to put the Tigers ahead.

“They’re good hitters,” Noland said. “They put the ball in play, and some were hit hard and some just were hit in the right spot.”

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Wallace led off with a single, went to third on a one-out single by Chris Lanzilli and scored on a fielder’s choice ground out by Turner.

The Razorbacks made it 2-0 in the third inning without getting a hit against LSU starter Ma’Khail Hilliard.

Zack Gregory drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Wallace. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Turner was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Webb then draw a walk for an RBI. Moore lined out to Doughty, but made the big plays on offense and defense to help win the game.

“He just shows up in the big moments,” Noland said of Moore. “When you need him most, he’s the guy that’s going to step up and really do it.

“Every time we needed him in a big way, he seemed to show up.”