Republican primary for Arkansas House seat features four contenders; winner will face Democrat in general election

State House

District 13

Denise Bugos (R)

Age: 56

Residency: Cave Springs, 11 years in this district

Occupation: CEO of Peace and Quiet Luxury Rentals, LLC

Education: Master of business administration and a bachelor’s degree in retail marketing, both from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Political Experience: None

Aubrey Patterson (R)

Age: 42

Residency: Bentonville, 20 years in this district

Occupation: Career and technical education teacher at Bentonville High School

Education: Master’s degree in teaching and a bachelor’s degree in political science, both from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway

Political Experience: Bentonville City Council since 2019

Greg Payne (R)

Age: 61

Residency: Bentonville since 2016

Occupation: Private attorney, Story Law Firm of Fayetteville

Education: Law degree, University of Missouri, Kansas City, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in management

Political experience: None

Scott Richardson (R)

Age: 50

Residency: Bentonville, 10 years in this district

Occupation: Director of technology for CEI Engineering Associates

Education: Master’s degree in information systems and a bachelor’s degree in computers and information systems, both from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville

Political experience: Unsuccessful bids for state House in 2018 and 2020

The most contested state House race in Northwest Arkansas this year is in central Benton County's new District 13, election records show.

The four District 13 Republican primary contenders are businesswoman Denise Bugos, Bentonville City Council member Aubrey Patterson, attorney Greg Payne and information system manager Scott Richardson. The Republican nominee for District 13 will face Jen Standerfer, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The state created District 13 last year after the 2020 U.S. Census. The state redraws legislative district lines after each census so each member represents a roughly equal number of people. There are 100 House districts and 35 Senate districts. The federal government conducts a census every 10 years. Population growth in Benton County and declines elsewhere in Arkansas led to District 13's creation.

State law requires a runoff if no candidate gains a clear majority -- 50% plus 1 or more -- in the primary. This is to ensure no candidate advances to the general election with only a plurality of the primary vote. The runoff, if needed, will be June 21 between the two candidates in the May 24 primary who receive the most votes.

Southeast 14th Street in Bentonville lies along most of District 13's northern border. The district's southernmost border touches Rainbow Road, also in Bentonville. District 13 extends to Southwest Regional Airport Road on the west and North 24th Street in Rogers in the east.

House members serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.

"The thing that sets me apart is my extensive business background," said Bugos, who worked as a buyer for Walmart Stores Inc. before starting a brokerage firm and then a luxury vacation rental business.

"In business you have to have a strategy to reach your goals," Bugos said. The same applies to legislating, she said. "When you have the skill set for business, then it becomes second-nature to you to read a situation and see what the goals are for the other people involved."

Those skills will work in reaching agreements with other legislators to achieve goals for her district and Northwest Arkansas, she said.

"You have to be able to win people over," she said.

The object is to get something done that serves the interest of as many Arkansans as possible, not beat other legislators in a competition, she said.

Residents of District 13 live in a very developed area with a lot of new subdivisions, Bugos said. The rapid growth that led to the creation of the district happened because the area offers a great lifestyle with a lot of opportunity, she said. Protecting those aspects of the area is the main item residents there want, she said. Residents want good jobs for themselves and a fine education for their kids and those two factors go together, she said. Good education is vital in a growing economy and any region's future, she said.

"They want someone in government who doesn't get in the way but helps the area develop," Bugos said.

That requires a knowledge of what kind of infrastructure is needed, including a knowledge of information technology, she said. Helping an area develop without serious mistakes also requires business experience to understand what does and does not help an area's economy long-term. Their representative has to know both what the goal is and how to get there, she said.

Aubrey Patterson is the only candidate among the five in this race to have experience in elected office, she said. She serves on the Bentonville City Council.

"I have experience listening to residents, representing them and making their voices heard," she said. "That's the most important thing, and I think I've done a good job."

Education is a major concern of people living in the district and is also a "very large portion of the state budget," Patterson said. "I've had four kids. I've had kids in public school, public charter school and home school."

She is also a teacher at Bentonville High School. She can represent parents in all kinds of education situations, she said. Good public schools are vital and public school is the right choice for most students but not all, she said.

The crucial issues legislators need to watch out for in governing are unintended consequences, Patterson said. A piece of legislation may look and sound good and even read well, but could have unforeseen and unintentional adverse effects, she said. Catching such problems is where experience in government is vital, she said.

So is having a thorough knowledge of local conditions, the kind of knowledge a city council member gets immersed with, she said. Attention to detail can improve any legislative proposal and prevent problems before they occur, she said.

"The people of District 13 want this to continue to be a great place to live," Patterson said. "It's safe, growing and thriving. They want it to stay that way. It's a great place to live and raise a family. I love District 13."

The government's role should be restricted to public safety and infrastructure, not interfering with business operations, she said.

Greg Payne is the attorney for parents who sued the Bentonville School District for imposing a mask mandate in response to covid-19. He also represented parents in similar cases in other districts. The Bentonville suit succeeded in lower court but was overturned Thursday on appeal to the state Supreme Court. The experience convinced him parents and other constituents need an advocate familiar with the law and the constitutional responsibilities of the branches of government as their state representative, Payne said.

"What I saw was people looking for some advocacy who had no option available to them but to sue," Payne said. "They need someone who will listen and advocate for them without having to go to court to get that. They want someone in public office who will listen to them and tell them what their options are, someone who knows their rights."

As both a lawmaker and an attorney, Payne said, he could be a "one-stop shop" for getting constituents problems addressed. He could tell constituents their options under existing law and help correct and fill gaps they bring to his attention in those laws through legislation, Payne said.

He would be a strong advocate for parents' rights in schools and has proven that in his work for parents, Payne said. Government bodies far exceeded their powers during the covid crisis despite unified Republican control of state constitutional office and both chambers of the Legislature, he said.

Payne is no political novice despite this being his first race, he said. He has dealt with legislators before and been active in Benton County politics.

"Who's better to work within the law and make those changes that need making?" he said. "I'm the only lawyer in the race."

Scott Richardson almost became a state representative. He came within 12 votes out of 1,880 cast of winning his race against then-incumbent Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, in the 2018 Republican primary. That was Richardson's first race. He tried again in 2020 after Douglas announced he would not run for reelection. Richardson led the primary field among three candidates but lost to Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, in a runoff. Haak is now the unchallenged incumbent in a neighboring redrawn district, House District 17.

"The growth in this district is bumping up against long-time family farms, and I understand the issues that creates," said Richardson, who owns and operates a small cattle farming operation. "I think I'm uniquely qualified to represent the district because of that. We can grow and develop while letting the people keep their way of life when they want to."

Sustaining growth in the area will take a thorough understanding of technical issues ranging from expanding broadband computer connectivity to providing the charging stations and other infrastructure for electric cars, Richardson said. He is the best qualified candidate in the race to deal with those issues, he said.

"I have the technical background," he said. "We need that perspective in the Legislature."

At the same time, traditional farming faces challenges such as watching property values, and the taxes based upon them, grow rapidly in the thriving area, Richardson said. Those farms need protection, he said.

"Not killing our way of life here is what got us to this point," he said. "People want to live here."

"The best way to describe the people in this district is, they're my people," Richardson said. "We've lived through a lot of changes."