Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Salado in the fourth

BEST BET Top Gunner in the eighth

LONG SHOT Early Dismissal in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 171-515 (33.2%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

GHOST STRATEGY** rallied to a fourth-place finish against maiden allowance rivals, and the race has already produced three next-out winners. JACKS SPRING BREAK has finished second in consecutive races in the maiden claiming ranks, and his Beyer figures are slightly above par for the level. TRAFFIC CONTROL disappointed in his sprint tuneup, but his previous two route races were solid performances at a higher level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Ghost StrategyCanchariChleborad3-1

4 Jacks Spring BreakGonzalezMason5-2

7 Traffic ControlFrancoCangemi3-1

3 More Than HamazingCourtJackson15-1

1 Serbian SailorHiraldoAshauer9-2

8 Point BlankQuinonezFires5-1

5 Other TimesBaileyRhea12-1

6 Accel JoeCourtWilliams20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

TONE IT UP** finished second in a vastly superior field of optional claimers only two races back, and she may not have cared for a muddy track in her last race. HIGHTAILING was forwardly placed in a second-place finish against similar, and she was claimed by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. FORTUNA ADIUVAT has a pair of in-the-money finishes at the meeting, and she looms a late threat if able to move forward for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Tone It UpGonzalezMason9-5

5 HightailingSantanaAsmussen2-1

7 Fortuna AdiuvatHiraldoMoysey4-1

4 Pure SilkArrietaGreen10-1

3 Flirtatious SmileJordanMartin6-1

2 MilliganmikeandmeWalesRiecken10-1

6 Backgate BellePereiraPrather12-1

1 Brahms Is WhoBorelTranquilino30-1

3 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

CANDY ANNE** was caught in the final strides at odds-on favoritism at Houston, and she was also a runner-up finisher this winter at Fair Grounds. CANDY'S STORE was caught by a deep closer in a strong second-place finish, and the steadily improving filly drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. CHARLOTTES WAY finished second at a higher claiming price in February, and she returns to Oaklawn after two disappointing races at Houston.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Candy AnneEikleberryBroberg9-2

11 Candy's StoryHiraldoHartman5-2

1 Charlotte's WayMedellinVillafranco7-2

10 TruebluegirlQuinonezPrather6-1

6 MandonaCourtMorse5-1

4 CycologistJordanOrtiz8-1

5 My Daddy's TrainerCanchariZito30-1

8 PontiffanyBaileyBarrett15-1

7 Maggie's WillBorelBorel20-1

9 Sensing GoldCulpCangemi30-1

3 Adele's BlingWalesDurham30-1

4 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

SALADO**** was pressured through raid fractions in a deceptively strong fifth-place finish, and his subsequent works have been sharp and he is strictly the one to catch at this lower class level. MOUNT ATHOS defeated maiden allowance runners last winter at Fair Grounds, and the talented colt is a threat if fit and ready after vacation time. OTTOMAN EMPIRE finished second in a conditioned claiming race at Fair Grounds, and he races for the leading trainer for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 SaladoEikleberryBroberg5-2

8 Mount AthosSantanaBrisset6-1

6 Ottoman EmpireCastilloAsmussen3-1

9 WindcrackerCourtCompton6-1

4 HanksCohenHawley9-2

3 Amongst FriendsMedellinMatthews12-1

2 Big Boss BenArrietaSharp10-1

5 Vodka N WaterFrancoMoysey15-1

7 RidgepointeQuinonezVon Hemel12-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

EARLY DISMISSAL* finished debut preparations with an encouraging five-furlong gate work, and trainer Ernie Witt wins at a high percentage with this kind. DERONDA has earned competitive Beyer figures, while competing at a higher claiming price. SWEETNESS TO has early speed and she is taking a significant drop in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Early DismissalHiraldoWitt6-1

11 DerondaEikleberryMoquett3-1

1 Sweetness ToBorelWestermann12-1

6 Half ScoutHarrCline4-1

7 TwentytwentyredoCourtCreighton6-1

4 Bootlegging GirlGonzalezChleborad12-1

8 Mo StylishCanchariWilson15-1

3 Chai TeaCastilloMartin5-1

5 Stormy SermonJordanGonzalez20-1

2 Houston MiracleWalesHornsby12-1

10 My Little TetonBaileyRhea20-1

6 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

CHAKRA*** reared at the start and was rank early on the backstretch when overmatched in her first race for current connections. However, the three-time winner is quickest in this field and a major wire-to-wire threat at this lower level. BOATHOUSE VIEW is adding blinkers for new trainer Robertino Diodoro, and a return to the races she was running last season will make her a late threat. FIVE QUEENS shows improved workouts for new trainer Burl McBride, and her better races last season in Iowa are good enough to give her a shot at an upset.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ChakraSantanaAsmussen5-2

3 Boathouse ViewCohenDiodoro6-1

9 Five QueensMedellinMcBride20-1

2 Girls a BulletEikleberryRosin9-2

10 Tiger BaitGonzalezWilliams10-1

4 Lil Miss Hot MessBaileyMurphy4-1

7 Shackleford CountyCastilloHollendorfer6-1

8 Proud VictoriaHiraldoMilligan8-1

1 Fables Love AffairArrietaRiecken12-1

5 Rose Marie BCanchariWilson30-1

7 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $50,000

WILD FOR WYCLIFF** led past every pole in his two wins this season at Fair Grounds, and he has worked smartly for new and high percentage trainer Chris Hartman. HAPPYMAC is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, and they will have to catch him to win the race. VULCAN is a talented but inconsistent sprinter who is more than capable at this class level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Wild for WycliffArrietaHartman5-1

7 HappymacCastilloAsmussen3-1

3 VulcanEikleberryRosin4-1

4 Full ImpactSantanaCox7-2

8 Sittin On GoPereiraAmescua8-1

6 Big ThornMedellinMartin8-1

2 Name RejectedGarciaVillafranco8-1

5 Our Blue JayHiraldoAntwine12-1

1 TurnsandconditionsBaileyVance12-1

8 Purse $107,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

TOP GUNNER*** is a stake-placed sprinter this season, and the consistent front-runner has finished in the exacta in four of five career races at Oaklawn. MOLTO VIVACE is moving up a claiming condition following a clear stalk-and-pounce victory, and he has won three of six races in Hot Springs. COLONEL BOWMAN splashed his way to victory in his return from a freshening, and he stays in the conditioned claiming ranks for top connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Top GunnerPereiraOrtiz2-1

1 Molto VivaceCohenDiodoro9-2

4 Colonel BowmanFrancoDiodoro6-1

2 County FinalCastilloAsmussen9-2

5 Flap JackGarciaVillafranco8-1

6 LykanGonzalezMason4-1

7 One Fast CatSantanaHiles5-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

OUT DANCING** has not raced since September, but her 2-year-old Beyer figures are as fast as today's rivals have earned as older fillies, and she is treated with Lasix for the first time. BALI DREAMIN broke a tad slow and raced wide in a second-place debut, and she seems to have landed in a soft maiden allowance race. SOPHIE GRACE crossed the wire one position behind the second selection in her 2022 debut, and she likely needed the race for a stable that is well overdue.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Out DancingSantanaAsmussen5-1

11 Bali DreaminFrancoPuhich3-1

9 Sophie GracePereiraVon Hemel9-2

10 ChartreuseQuinonezWitt12-1

3 Quick MunnyGonzalezBarkley8-1

2 Coastal CharmEikleberryMoquett6-1

4 Church ServiceHarrCline8-1

6 Candywrapper CrazyGarciaBauer8-1

8 AdriaCanchariChleborad12-1

7 Distorted SecretsHiraldoDeville15-1

1 Maxine's CandyMedellinVance12-1