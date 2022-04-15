Rogers gives $485,000 in rescue plan funds for medical training

Other actions

The Rogers City Council took the following additional actions at its meeting Tuesday:

• Approved updates to billing for fire, rescue and ambulance services.

• Accepted a $21,542 grant from the Arkansas Department of Health to add ventilators to two ambulances.

• Appropriated $6,500 from the general fund for food expenses for the city animal shelter.

• Appropriated $795,620 to continue the stormwater study.

• Approved rezoning land at 1626 S. Dixieland Road from the agricultural zoning district to the residential multifamily zoning district.

• Approved rezoning land at 6507 N. Goad Springs Road from the agricultural zoning district to highway commercial zoning district.

Source: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- The City Council this week unanimously approved providing Upskill NWA with $485,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support job training for the city's lower-income residents.

The program is an initiative of the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation and the Walmart Foundation that supports nontraditional programs for people to get into new careers, according to Jeff Webster, Excellerate Foundation president and CEO. Upskill NWA plans to begin with a targeted approach toward the health care sector, he said.

"It's a very strong program in terms of what it does for the individual, a very strong program in terms of a win for the health care sector and a very strong program for the city of Rogers in terms of return on investment," Webster said.

The $29.5 million in funding for Upskill NWA will come from philanthropy and public and private sector support, including health care employers, Webster said. Springdale has committed $2.9 million, and Washington County committed $2.9 million, he said. Bentonville, Benton County and Fayetteville also are considering contributions, he said.

The $485,000 from Rogers will be paid out over five years and used to educate Rogers residents, Webster said. The program is projected to have a return on investment of $8 for every $1 spent, he said.

Rogers received approximately $5.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to city spokesman Peter Masonis.

The Excellerate Foundation partnered with the Northwest Arkansas Council and Northwest Arkansas Community College to research Project Quest, which has existed for 29 years in San Antonio, Webster said. They are replicating the program in Northwest Arkansas, he said.

Upskill NWA will work with Northwest Arkansas Community College and Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale to provide educational opportunities, Webster said.

Graduates in turn will commit to working two years for the medical care providers who employ them after they graduate.

Evelyn Jorgenson, the college's president, said Northwest Arkansas has a lot of jobs without people to fill them, as well as people in need without jobs. The Upskill NWA program will help connect the two, she said.

"This is an opportunity for people to learn some skills and have some help so they can qualify for jobs and careers in health professions where so many workers are desperately needed," she said. "This will educate students and get them into good-paying jobs where they can support themselves and their families."

Ninety-five percent of the college's students stay in Northwest Arkansas and continue working in the community, Jorgenson said.

Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, said the region has an unemployment rate of less than half a percentage point for licensed and certified medical personnel. Hospitals and health care providers in the area can either compete to outpay each other's employees, import talent from outside the region or grow their own staff members, he said.

"This is a great program to allow us to grow our own," he said. "It's critical to the long-term success in being able to grow health care in Rogers."

Council member Marge Wolf said she believes Upskill is a good program to help people who are out of work.

"I was very impressed with the presentation," said council member Clay Kendall. "I think it's a great investment in our community."