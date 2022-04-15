Rogers police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old

ROGERS -- Police on Wednesday found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her head who died later, according to Keith Foster, a Police Department spokesman.

Foster said police officers went at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of East Asher Court in response to a call about shots fired in a neighborhood across from Old Wire Road Elementary School.

Officers found the unresponsive teen sitting in a vehicle, Foster said.

Police didn't release the girl's name or any additional details Thursday. Foster said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.