Senate race gets costly in Georgia

ATLANTA — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock says his fundraising has set a record as Georgia’s Senate campaign shapes up to be one of this year’s most expensive races.

Warnock reported Thursday that he raised $13.6 million in the first three months of 2022, outpacing the $9.8 million raised in the last three months of 2021.

The senator’s campaign said it was the most money ever raised by a Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year, giving Warnock $25.6 million in cash on hand.

Warnock is favored to defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic primary. Republican Herschel Walker is the front-runner among six GOP candidates in the May 24 primary. Libertarian Chase Oliver will also be on the general election ballot in November.

Walker has been raising large amounts of money as well, but has trailed Warnock thus far, collecting $5.4 million in the last three months of 2021.

Georgia will be a key battleground in the 2022 midterm elections to determine which party controls the Senate. Republicans had long dominated statewide races until Georgia helped elect Joe Biden to the presidency and enabled Democrats to control the Senate by electing Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff.