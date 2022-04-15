GYMNASTICS

UA's Shaffer 12th on uneven bars

University of Arkansas senior Sarah Shaffer tied for 12th on the uneven parallel bars in the first session of the NCAA Gymnastics championships on Thursday afternoon.

Shaffer scored a 9.875 on the event on the first rotation of the day at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth while competing after the Alabama lineup. Shaffer, of Tyler, Texas, was tied with Alabama's Luisa Blanco atop the bars leader board after one rotation. The trio of Oklahoma's Audrey Davis, Oregon State's Jade Carey and Minnesota's Lexy Ramler tied for the bars title with matching 9.95s.

Arkansas senior Kennedy Hambrick posted a 39.325 to finish sixth of seven gymnasts in the all-around competition in the first session. Hambrick's day peaked on the fourth rotation with her 9.8875 on the balance beam following a strong performance from her rotation companion, Utah.

The Pearland, Texas, native tied for 15th in the session on the bars. Hambrick, making her second appearance as an all-around performer at NCAAs, also scored 9.8625 on the vault and bars and 9.7125 on the floor exercise.

No. 1 Oklahoma won the afternoon session with a 198.1125.Oklahoma and Utah advanced to the NCAA finals, which will take place on Saturday at noon.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK AND FIELD

Walder entering Collegiate HOF

FAYETTEVILLE -- Erick Walder, who won 10 individual NCAA championships for the University of Arkansas in the long and triple jumps from 1992-94, will be among 30 inductees in the inaugural class of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame it was announced Thursday,

There will be an induction ceremony June 6 in the Hult Center for Performing Arts in Eugene, Ore., during the week the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are held at Oregon's Hayward Field.

Walder, who came to Arkansas from Mobile, Ala., capped his collegiate career by sweeping all four long and triple jump titles at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in 1994. He still holds the NCAA long jump record of 28 feet, 8 1/2 inches he set in 1994 at a meet in El Paso, Texas.

Walder, inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2010, helped Arkansas win seven NCAA team championships. He was the Razorbacks' top scorer six times and the NCAA meet's top scorer four times.

-- Bob Holt

Jolly, Gear 2-3 in steeplechase

University of Arkansas senior Logan Jolly ran a career best 9:45.47 to take second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase late Wednesday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif. Jolly moved to No. 3 on the UA all-time list as she improved her previous best of 10:04.55, which ranked No. 7.

Arkansas senior Krissy Gear, the school record-holder in the steeplechase at 9:38.62, finished third in 10:00.26.

-- Bob Holt

Olympians set to run at UALR event

Former University of Arkansas-Little Rock assistant Alan Webb and Namibia's Christine Mboma will both compete during today's session of the Little Rock Twilight, which begins at the Coleman Sports Complex at 4 p.m.

Webb, who now coaches at Little Rock Catholic, is the American record holder in the mile at 3:46.91, but the 39-year-old will run the men's 1,500 meters, which he ran at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Mboma, 18, will run the women's 200 meters -- the event in which she ran at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and also holds the African record -- as well as the 100 meters and the 400-meter relay.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

UA women fall to 10th

The University of Arkansas women's golf team had a rough outing on Thursday, firing an 11-over 299 to fall 19 shots behind Auburn at the SEC championships on Thursday at Greystone Golf & Country Club outside Birmingham, Ala.

The No. 19 Razorbacks will begin the final round of stroke play today two shots behind eighth place Mississippi State in the race to qualify for the eight-team match play portion of the championships.

No. 20 Auburn shot an even-par 288 for the second consecutive day and leads No. 3 South Carolina by three shots. The Razorbacks and Tennessee are tied at 19 over, a shot behind No. 22 Kentucky.

Arkansas was led by sophomore Miriam Ayora, who carded a 1-under 71 on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Junior Julia Gregg shot a 3-over 75. She is tied for fourth place behind Auburn's Megan Schofill (7 under) in the race for medalist honors, which will be awarded today.

Arkansas' other counting scores were a 4-over 76 by Kajal Mistry and a 77 by Giovanna Fernandez. Ela Anacona had the Razorbacks' non-counting score with a 79.

-- Tom Murphy

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UALR women add two

A day after signing a pair of transfers, Coach Joe Foley and the Trojans announced two further additions for next season on Thursday.

Junior college All-American Sha'nequa Henry averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Eastern Oklahoma State. The 5-8 guard out of Texarkana, Texas shot 36.7% (88-of-240) on three-pointers in her two junior college seasons.

UALR also grabbed Tampa, Fla., native Mira Hanna -- the first Division I women's basketball signee out of Berkeley Prep. Hanna, a 6-0 forward was a first-team All-State honoree after averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocks in her senior season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Marion native commits to ASU

Detrick Reeves Jr., a 6-3 guard, announced his commitment to the Arkansas State University men in a Twitter post Thursday night.

The 2020 first-team All Arkansas Preps honoree at Marion spent two years at Logan College in Carterville, Ill., averaging 6.8 points and 1.2 assists per game last season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone