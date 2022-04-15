Students give views on education





The voices of students from Pine Bluff's three traditional high schools were not lost in the ongoing discussion about the state of education in the city.

Watson Chapel's Denim Banks called for more educational opportunities and better mental health resources. Pine Bluff High's Kee'Darie Bush pleaded for more security in her school and more teachers to be available. Dollarway's Jerimiah Warrior suggested financial education could help empower young people for the future.

"We have classmates who don't know how to sign a check," Warrior said.

The leaders of their student bodies tackled those issues and listened to passionate concerns from older community members during the first of a series of town-hall-style meetings on K-12 education in the city Thursday evening at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's STEM conference center.

Three of Pine Bluff's state legislators, Sen. Stephanie Flowers and Reps. Vivian Flowers and Ken Ferguson, facilitated the town-hall forum and appeared as panelists along with the students. Kymara Seals, UAPB national alumni association chair and an official with the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, moderated the more than 90-minute discussion.

Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key and state board members, who held their regular monthly meeting Wednesday and Thursday, were invited to the town-hall meeting but were not present.

Students and other community members have confronted feelings of lack of security in their schools given recent acts of violence, which Deputy Commissioner Stacy Smith addressed to the board earlier Thursday in Little Rock.

Banks told the packed conference room the mental health of students "was very low" following a March 1, 2021, shooting of a ninth grade student at Watson Chapel Junior High School, just next door to her high school. The Watson Chapel School District has also been faced with threats involving weapons this school year, with expulsions handed down to offenders.

"We needed a break," Banks said. "It's a new chorus every week."

All students could benefit from a mental health club, she added.

More clubs on campus could help students steer clear of violent and illegal activities, Bush suggested. Pine Bluff High went on lockdown earlier this week after gunshots on or near a parking lot were heard.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to authorities.

"I think a boxing club would help because I am tired of losing classmates," she said. "Maybe you can get your hands registered because I am tired of losing children, especially those younger than me," she said.

An audience member asked Warrior if he feels he's been taught everything he needs for college, and he answered affirmatively. A Dollarway High teacher in the audience asked Warrior if a magnet school would help educate students better.

"I believe that would be something nice," Warrior said. "The way the district is set up, no, we don't have that."

Magnet schools were common among the Pine Bluff School District's elementary schools well before the Dollarway School District was annexed last July. Superintendent Barbara Warren, who did not attend the town hall due to previous obligations, acknowledged a suggested plan to unite all middle-school students in the annexed district under one roof, adding high school students would be unified at one campus upon completion of a new high school.

Alfred Carroll, a former PBSD educator and Jefferson County District 1 justice of the peace running for re-election against former PBSD board president Herman Horace, said the district "has room" for two high schools, one for general education and another focusing on a field of study.

Vivian Flowers and Seals challenged attendees to be more vocal in a desire for a locally elected school board, the earliest of which could come by November 2023, according to Smith. Seals said a strong community presence at state board meetings could help change the minds of state officials about how the district is led.

"Plan on going to the next five or six board meetings in a row, about 50 to 60 people strong," Seals said. "Writing a letter is good, but there is power in organizing people."









Watson Chapel High School senior Denim Banks introduces herself as state Reps. Ken Ferguson and Vivian Flowers, both of Pine Bluff, listen during a town-hall-style forum Thursday at UAPB. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)







Kee’Darie Bush is shown in this photo.





