Suggested reading

Last year was the deadliest in United States history. That's the word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a country with continued population growth, one has to expect that the number of deaths will grow somewhat each year. But the CDC reports that 3.7 million Americans died last year, more than 80,000 more than the year before. The year before set a record, too.

As the AP put it: "The total number of U.S. deaths often increases year to year as the U.S. population grows. But 2020 and 2021 saw extraordinary jumps in death numbers and rates . . . ."

Obviously there were many causes. Cancer, accidents, heart attacks, crime, smoking, strokes, overdoses . . . .

And covid.

The count from 2021 was more than 415,000 deaths from covid-19, according to the report in this newspaper earlier this week--another piece of evidence to show around the kitchen table to those still avoiding a vaccine. U.S. life expectancy has reliably inched up over the years, but for 2020 it stood at 77 years. Which was more than a year and a half lower than the expectancy rate of 2019.

The good news is that this is 2022. And not, say, 1918.

You know a writer has hit it out of the park when readers think back to something he wrote decades ago, and the image planted in the brain remains as vivid as ever. Paul Greenberg had that knack in his column for this newspaper. John M. Barry has similar talent as a writer of books.

We remember Mr. Barry's "Rising Tide," about the great Delta flood of late 1926 and especially early to mid-1927. In one chapter, he told of the decision to blow the Mississippi River levee a little ways from New Orleans--to lower the level of the river and thus save the city.

But the decision washed all those Cajun farmers, and their livelihoods, out to sea. If the writer is good enough, you don't have to wait for the movie before the book burns an image into your dreams.

Boy howdy, are we glad we didn't read "The Great Influenza" a year ago. Or worse, two years ago.

We found a paperback version in a favorite bookstore the other day and thought, "Oh hey." (Poets, we are not.)

Once again written by John M. Barry, this book, about the influenza pandemic in 1918 and thereafter, tells the story of the spread of the flu throughout America and the world during the First World War. Mr. Barry acts like a detective following the flu, and the men and women charged with stopping it. Which they just couldn't do as it spread like wildfire across the world.

It was called the Spanish flu, but may have first cropped up in Kansas. And became a plague. First on Army bases as America got into the First World War, then to civilian towns around those bases, then . . . all over.

Death all over.

It got so bad that people were stealing caskets from funeral homes to bury their dead. Here are the nut graphs of one chapter:

"There were soon no caskets left to steal. Louise Apuchase remembered most vividly the lack of coffins: 'A neighbor boy about 7 or 8 died, and they used to just pick you up and wrap you up in a sheet and put you in a patrol wagon. So the mother and father screaming "let me get a macaroni box" [for a coffin]--macaroni, any kind of pasta, used to come in this box, about 20 pounds of macaroni fit in it--"please, please let me put him in the macaroni box, don't take him away like that . . . ." Clifford Adams remembered 'bodies stacked up ... stacked up out to be buried . . . They couldn't bury them.' The bodies backed up more and more, backed up in the houses, were put outside on porches."

In Philadelphia in October 1918, "The corpses had backed up at undertakers, filling every area of these establishments and pressing up into living quarters; in hospital morgues overflowing into corridors; in the city morgue overflowing into the street. And they had backed up in homes. They lay on porches, in closets, in corners of the floor, on beds. Children would sneak away from adults to stare at them, to touch them; a wife would lie next to a dead husband, unwilling to move him or leave him. The corpses, reminders of death and bringers of terror or grief, lay under ice at Indian-summer temperatures . . . ."

We were worried enough in early 2020 when covid-19 came to America. Memories of this book would have broken us out in sweats without a virus. It was only dumb luck we read it in the last month.

Name another book that is so fast, so interesting, yet still contains the words "hemagglutinin" and "neuraminidase." Forgive Mr. Barry such words. After all, he is a detective and must use the jargon of the trade.

A British doctor wrote that some of the flu's victims suffered from "subcutaneous emphysema," which means pockets of air that form under the skin after being leaked from ruptured lungs. And when these victims are rolled over, the body crackles. One person said she could never eat Rice Krispies again after hearing it. This is the kind of detail that keeps you coming back, even after reading the phrase "subcutaneous emphysema."

The flu killed enough young people that year that the life expectancy for the United States dropped by 10 years.

Camp Pike in Arkansas is prominently featured in the book. For at one point 13,000 people were hospitalized there. If you could call having that many people on cots "hospitalization." The influenza outbreak was so bad that the government had to cancel a draft for the war. Imagine.

And yes, even back then they had figured out ways to slow a contagious disease: masks, social distancing, and the things we've used in the last two years. They closed schools. They closed churches. They closed businesses. It helped in 1918. It helped in 2020. But it didn't stop the advance of the enemy. Not completely.

For the record, the press didn't help in 1918. The media actually hurt by downplaying the seriousness of the disease, at the government's insistence. Which was something we can be glad wasn't repeated in 2020-21. For the most part.

We're running out of space, and there are still so many details from this book. The failure of the press corps. The plight of the Eskimos when the disease reached Alaska. The names of the doctors who were put on the case who were detectives in their own right.

Maybe we'll have to leave it to readers, and call this suggested reading. Maybe the current pandemic has peaked and is making its way into more of a nuisance than anything else. And maybe it's safe to read "The Great Influenza" by John M. Barry these days without worrying about sleep tonight.