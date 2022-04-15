Super Quiz: Captain Who?

1. This alter ego of Steve Rogers has a signature shield.

2. The name of a breakfast cereal.

3. He was killed by natives in Hawaii.

4. Bob Keeshan conceived this TV show and played the title character.

5. A brand of flavored rums is named after this privateer.

6. Johnny Depp played him in film.

7. This Scottish sea captain was executed in London for murder and piracy.

8. The captain in the play and novel "Peter Pan."

9. Robert Shaw played this captain in the film "Jaws."

ANSWERS:

1. Captain America

2. Cap'n Crunch

3. Captain Cook

4. "Captain Kangaroo"

5. Captain Morgan

6. Captain Jack Sparrow

7. Captain Kidd

8. Captain Hook

9. Captain Quint