Threat of storms cancels Little Rock's community Easter sunrise service

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 6:46 p.m.
Erin Sanders (front) and Kathleen Marleneanu of New Creation Dance Company perform during the Community Easter Sunrise Service at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock in this March 27, 2016 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Little Rock’s annual Community Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at First Security Amphitheater has been canceled.

“We want to make sure everyone stays safe and is not put in harm’s way due to the weather,” organizers said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service was predicting “severe thunderstorms” Friday night and Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday. The chance of precipitation for Sunday was 80%.

The community sunrise service, which was launched in the late 1980s, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of covid-19.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, which organizes the outdoor event, hopes to resume the practice in 2023, church spokesman Michael McMurray said.

An indoor sunrise service, hosted by First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., in Little Rock, is still set for 7 a.m., with breakfast afterwards.

