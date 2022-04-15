Washington County aid for renters set to resume

FAYETTEVILLE -- A rental assistance program that shut down April 1, leaving up to 1,229 people without rent money for March and April, will resume next week, Washington County officials said Thursday.

"That's a start; that's a positive thing," Patsy Warren-Cook said Thursday after hearing the program will be reactivated.

Warren-Cook is a disabled Air Force veteran who had been approved for rental assistance through the county and received a notice on April 1 that the money was not available. She said Thursday she has been trying to make payment arrangements with her landlord but her offers have so far been rejected.

"It will really help me get through," Warren-Cook said.

The county's Emergency Rental Assistance program was shut down after Washington County did not receive about $3.4 million in expected federal funding, County Attorney Brian Lester said April 4 during a meeting of the Quorum Courts County Services Committee.

Treasurer Bobby Hill said he received notice from the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday that the county was receiving $1.7 million. Hill said there was no explanation why the county has not received the $3.4 million that had been expected or if the remaining $1.7 million will be released in the future.

Lester released a statement Thursday afternoon from County Judge Joseph Wood, saying that the county has received $1.7 million in federal funding and the rental assistance program will resume making payments on April 21 to those who have already been approved. Assistance payments will be limited to two months, March and April, and subject to available funds.

In the statement, the county said there are 1,229 participants in the ERA-2 program. Lester said he did not know how many of those people were still active applicants.

Monique Jones runs the food pantry at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Jones was one of several county residents who unsuccessfully lobbied the justices of the peace at Tuesday's Finance and Budget Committee meeting to use other county funds to keep the program operating. Jones said Thursday's announcement was good news for those who had been promised the money and had made plans based on receiving it.

"I'm super excited for the people who were promised the money," Jones said. "This will ease some stress and heartache for families who depended on this."

Evelyn Rios-Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12 in Fayetteville, said she was glad the county has received the $1.7 million but said she thought the county had "over-promised and under-delivered" on the program.

"We've caused a lot of stress to a lot of people," Stafford said. "The county should only have promised the money we had. People have been making very difficult decisions, whether to pay medical bills, to make car payments or utility payments or pay rent. The way this has been mishandled and miscommunicated is entirely on the county."