Woodruff escapes early jam, shuts down Cards

MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Woodruff wasted no time bouncing back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in his season debut.

Woodruff threw five shutout innings, Omar Narvaez homered and doubled, and the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

"Today was a better step in terms of getting back to who I am," Woodruff said. "I'm not quite on the train tracks yet, but I'm getting there."

Woodruff (1-1) struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk. The return to form came five days after he allowed seven runs -- matching a career high -- and lasted just 32/3 innings in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He had opened the loss to Chicago by walking three men and hitting a batter.

The two-time All-Star had no such control problems Thursday, throwing 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes. He also showed his poise while facing adversity in the third inning.

The Cardinals trailed 2-0 but had two on with two outs when Woodruff got ahead of Paul Goldschmidt 1-2 in the count before two borderline pitches got called balls. Goldschmidt then hit an apparent inning-ending grounder but reached on catcher's interference to load the bases.

Woodruff worked his way out of the jam by getting Tyler O'Neill to hit a fly to shallow right.

"I think last year I probably would have let that get to me a little bit and maybe not executed as well," Woodruff said. "But in that moment, I just kept telling myself to take a breath, clear it out, reset and worry about the next pitch. I was able to do a pretty good job of that."

The Brewers gave Woodruff an early lead and delighted an announced sellout of crowd of 42,794 by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Adam Wainwright (1-1).

Kolten Wong ripped Wainwright's first pitch for a leadoff triple down the right-field line and came home on Andrew McCutchen's two-out single up the middle.

MARLINS 4, PHILLIES 3 Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 61/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBI and Miami won its home opener by downing Philadelphia.

PIRATES 9, NATIONALS 4 Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run helping Pittsburgh overcome a three-run deficit to beat Washington.

PADRES 12, BRAVES 1 Joe Musgrove pitched 62/3 innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta, Manny Machado homered and tied his career high with five hits, and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first home run for San Diego.

CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2 Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and Chicago cooled off Kris Bryant and Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Jared Kelenic hit a two-run home run off the right-field foul pole in the second inning, and Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak, beating Chicago.

RANGERS 10, ANGELS 6 Jonah Heim hit a grand slam off Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager crushed his first home run with Texas and the Rangers held off Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 3 Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning and Oakland took three of four from Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 2 Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows had RBI singles in the seventh inning, and Detroit beat Kansas City.

YANKEES 3, BLUE JAYS 0 Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Aroldis Chapman to preserve New York's win over Toronto after Luis Severino became the first pitcher to strike out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times.





