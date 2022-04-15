Work to widen section of busy west Little Rock road will cost $4.8M

A project to widen a small section of Bowman Road, a clogged west Little Rock artery, will cost $4.8 million.

The figure was the low bid submitted by Boyles Construction of Paron for the project to widen to five lanes from three a one-third-mile section of Bowman Road between Kanis Road and Cherry Laurel Drive.

The project also will make some improvements on an even smaller section of Kanis Road from Bowman Road to Cherry Brook Drive.

The bid needs the approval of the Little Rock Board of Directors before construction can begin, likely by July, according to Randy Boyles, who owns Boyles Construction.

The bid was "within reach of the latest engineer's estimate of the total cost of the project so we're within reach of getting this awarded," said Mike Hood, who is the manager of the city Public Works Department's civil engineering division.

Assuming the project does begin, it will bring to more than $13 million the amount of work the city has put into the Kanis Road corridor between South Shackleford and South Bowman roads since 2018 when the city board awarded the first of four contracts.

That first contract, worth $4.2 million, widened Kanis to five lanes between South Shackleford and Autumn roads. A $1.25 million contract completed the widening between Autumn and Bowman roads.

A third contract worth $2.95 million widened Kanis to three lanes between Cherry Brook Drive and Gamble Road. City officials acknowledged this week that the work is under review and likely will have to be redone to some extent after drivers complained about the jarring ride on the new pavement.

Boyles Construction is familiar with the corridor, having completed the $1.25 million contract.

"We've done a lot of work for the city," Boyles said Thursday. "This is one of the city's bigger jobs."

City officials say the latest project is aimed at reducing congestion at the intersection, which sees backups during the morning and afternoon commutes, particularly approaching the intersection on Bowman from the south.

About 13,000 vehicles a day travel on Bowman south of Kanis. The traffic is expected to increase to more than 16,000 vehicles daily "when all the currently zoned and approved multi-family developments are constructed," according to the application for a $2 million grant to go toward the project the city won from Metroplan, the long-range transportation planning agency for central Arkansas.

"Land use on Bowman between Kanis Road and [Colonel Glenn Road] has seen significant growth in the past decade, especially with the development of thousands of new multi-family apartment units throughout the corridor," the document said. "Improvements to Bowman are critical to the long-term growth of this area in a safe and efficient manner."

The project will widen the section of Bowman to five 11-foot lanes. It will include curb and gutters and sidewalks on either side. It also will feature a retaining wall three to four feet high in places along the project's east side, Hopkins said.

Various crews have been relocating utility lines in the project area.

The city, according to the grant document, estimated that acquiring right of way would cost $1.8 million. The city bought out Bowman Road Beverage, a liquor store that once stood at the southeast corner of the intersection.

A limited liability company has acquired additional property at the location for more than $2 million as well as the liquor store property.