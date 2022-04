A helpful feature

Editor, The Commercial:

A long overdue note to say "thank you" for the Devotional Page in the paper every Friday. I have found the contributors' thoughts and reflections very helpful for my own prayer and meditation.

This has been true throughout the year, but more importantly during the holy season of Lent. Thank you for the feature and thanks to the local ministers for their positive response to God's call.

Msgr. Royce R. Thomas,

Little Rock