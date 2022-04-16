All Black Affair draws large crowd

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter, and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation hosted more than 600 attendees at the All Black Affair and presented eight scholarships.

The annual scholarship fundraiser was held April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.

HONOREES

The fraternity and foundation recognized the following scholarships winners:

Braelyn James Starks – Senior at Pine Bluff High School, honor roll student, student council member. Starks plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and major in industrial technology and applied engineering.

Charlston D. Colen – Senior at PBHS, honor roll student, vice-president of the student council. Colen plans to major in industrial technology management and applied engineering at UAPB.

Earnest Harris – Senior at Watson Chapel High School. Harris played varsity football for the Watson Chapel Wildcats.

Miracle Anderson – Senior at PBHS, honor roll student, student council, member. Anderson plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) and major in nursing.

Jayla Johnson – Senior at WCHS, honor roll student, JROTC member. Johnson plans to attend UAPB and major in criminology.

Anna K. Herrin – Senior at White Hall High School, honor roll student, Junior Leadership Pine Bluff member. Herrin plans to attend UCA and major in health science.

Brooklyn E. Miller – Senior at WHHS, honor roll student, Girls State Delegate. Miller plans to major in elementary education at UCA.

James Quincy Robinson -- Junior at UAPB and Oratorical Award winner for the District of Arkansas. Robinson received the Thomas F. Vaughns Undergraduate Brother Book Scholarship.

SPONSORS

The fraternity also recognized their sponsors which made the scholarship and programming funds possible:

Jewel Level -- Brother Dr. Manuel Kelley; Yellow Rose Level -- Saracen Casino & Resort; Old Gold Level -- Sissy's Log Cabin, Relyance Bank, Simmons Bank;

Black Level -- Brother Charles Wesson, Brother Earnest Brown Jr., Susan Hunter Turner for late Brother Sam Turner, Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, Lula Brown Gray for Late Brother H.O. Gray, Brother Hazell Reed, Brother James Word, Brother Larry Kindle, Brother Arzo Knox, Brother Booker Clemons, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Brother Parnell McCray, Brother Jackie Harris for Circuit Court Judge-Division 4, Mayor Shirley Washington/Washington Construction, Sheilah's Designs, Paradise Funeral Home, Brown Funeral Home, Brother Dr. Roy Burrell, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. -- Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority -- Delta Omega Omega Chapter, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Brother Daryl Scott, Archie Sanders State Farm Insurance, state Rep. Kenneth Ferguson, Brother Brandun Flannigan/Brother Mark Suggs, AT&T, Brother Rev. Ronnie Miller Yow, Gamma Delta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Philander Smith College, Area Aging on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, Brother Dr. Kenneth Lambert, Brother Everett Wallace, Pine Bluff Branch NAACP, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Mount Olive AME Church, Brother Greg Murray, Brother William Campbell, Attorney Maurice L. Taggart, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Omega Psi Fraternity Inc., Brother Calvin Thomas and Brother Calvin Duncan, Brother Harold Clark, Brother Frisco McDonald, Brother Laurence Alexander, Liberty Utilities, Southeast Arkansas College.

Special thanks -- Rice First Class Catering, Pine Bluff Convention Center, Genevia Kelsey Printing, Pilcher Perfect Images, and Tom Paschall CPA.