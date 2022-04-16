Arkansas’ daily average for new covid cases reaches new 2022 low

Arkansas' daily average for new coronavirus cases over a rolling seven-day period hit a new low for the year on Friday as the state's count of hospitalized patients continued falling to levels not seen since March 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 11,336.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said just one of the three deaths happened within the past month.

Of the others, one occurred in early January and one was from late February.

The state's case count rose by 75, an increase that was smaller by 14 than the one a day earlier and by 35 than the rise the previous Friday.

The average daily increase over seven days fell to 74, dropping below this year's previous low of 78 a day the week ending April 5.

The average as of Friday was the lowest since the week ending May 8, 2020.

After rising the previous three days, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by four, to 1,064, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

The active case total as of Friday was still up by 29 compared with a week earlier, however.

Already at its lowest level since March 29, 2020, the state's count of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell by five, to 48.

















"I hope it will continue to fall," Cima said. "Forty-eight is just an astoundingly low number."

The decline in the number hospitalized has continued even as the state's new case numbers appear to have largely stabilized after falling sharply from the heights they reached earlier this year, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The prevalence of at home tests, the results of which usually aren't reported to the Health Department, has likely increased the proportion of new infections that don't show up in the state's official case numbers.

Still, Cima said the drop in hospitalizations, along with data on emergency room visits by people with covid-19 symptoms, suggests that new infections aren't on the rise.

"Based on what I'm seeing, all the metrics support the statement that transmission is just really low right now," Cima said.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 11, the smallest number since May 17, 2020.

After falling the previous three days, the number reported to be in intensive care rose by two, to 21.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 18, on Friday, followed by Washington County with seven and Benton County with five.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 834,112.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 3,858, which was larger by 675 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Almost half of the most recent increase was from doses classified on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized late last month for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The count of doses for people receiving the vaccine for the first time rose by 663, which was larger by 37 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After falling a day earlier, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,675, which was up from an average of 2,340 the previous week.

The average for first doses rose to 477.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Friday at 66.4%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 54.2%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose rose from 39.1% as of Thursday to 39.2%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.3% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.4% had received a booster dose.