Arkansas jobless rate remains at 3.1%, record low





Unemployment in Arkansas remained at a record low in March at 3.1%, unchanged from the previous month, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Friday.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.6% last month. It was 3.8% in February.

"Although the Arkansas unemployment rate is still one-half percentage point lower than the national average, the difference has narrowed to the point that there is no statistically significant difference between the state and national rates," Michael Pakko, state economist with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, said in an analysis he posted Friday on his blog, Arkansas Economist.

Arkansas' civilian labor force rose 4,508, a result of 5,255 more employed and 747 fewer unemployed Arkansans, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Friday.

The joblessness rate a year ago was 4.4% in Arkansas and 6% nationally as both struggled to recover from the covid-19 pandemic. The rate peaked in April 2020 at 10% in the state and 14.7% in the United States.

"The number of employed Arkansans increased 5,255 between February and March, marking the third consecutive month of employment gains," Susan Price, the bureau of labor statistics program operations manager for the division, said in a news release. "Currently, there are 31,600 more employed Arkansans compared to March 2021."

Pakko also saw positives in the numbers.

"Driven by the higher employment, the Arkansas labor force expanded by 4,508 in March and has increased by 13,500 since December of 2021," he said.

The sunny unemployment picture comes as Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled two economic development announcements next week that may mean more jobs coming to the state. One announcement is Wednesday morning in Little Rock. The other is Thursday morning in Batesville.

Still, other statistics cast a shadow on the March jobs report, namely the state's workforce participation rate, which was 56.6% in March. It is up from 56.2% in December but still well below the U.S. rate of 62.2% and still smaller than the rate the state saw in February 2020, the last full month before the pandemic.

"Despite the recent recovery, the participation rate remains nearly two percentage points lower than in February 2020," Pakko said. "The participation rate for the U.S. has also been sluggish, but is down only one percent from the previous cyclical peak."

Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas increased 5,300 in March to total of 1,305,500, according to Workforce Services Division. Seven major industry sectors added jobs.

Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 3,100. Most of the hiring occurred in food services, which rose 2,100.

Trade, transportation and utilities increased 1,600. Transportation, warehousing and utilities posted most of the growth, up 1,100. Construction added 1,200 jobs, related in part to large-scale projects throughout the state.

Jobs in educational and health services declined 1,400. All losses were in health care and social assistance, a decline of 1,600.

Compared with March 2021, Arkansas' nonfarm payroll jobs are up 33,300.

Job growth was seen in seven major industry sectors, with four sectors adding 4,500 or more jobs each.

Trade, transportation and utilities increased 14,200. Hiring occurred across all subsectors, with transportation-warehousing-utilities reporting the largest gains, up 8,100.

Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose 9,100, with expansions across all subsectors. Professional and business services added 6,000 jobs. Growth was reported in management of companies and professional-scientific-technical services.

Jobs in manufacturing increased 4,500.

Employment in government rose 2,400, mostly in local government-educational services. Educational and health services declined 2,700. Expansions in educational services, which added 900 jobs, were more than offset by losses in health care and social assistance, which saw 3,600 jobs eliminated.

Jobs in other services decreased 1,400. The sector includes activities such as automotive repair, dry-cleaning services and social organizations.





Arkansas, U.S. joblessness rates





