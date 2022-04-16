Arkansas sweeps LSU for first time since 2011

FAYETTEVILLE — Halfway through the SEC season, Arkansas is in the driver’s seat in the SEC West.

The fifth-ranked Razorbacks defeated No. 12 LSU 6-2 on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium to sweep the series between two of the division’s top teams. Arkansas swept LSU for the first time since a 2011 series in Fayetteville.

Cayden Wallace’s two-run single was the big hit in a four-run fifth inning that turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead for the Razorbacks (28-7, 11-4 SEC).

Braydon Webb led off the inning with a walk, advanced to third base on a single by Jalen Battles and scored on Peyton Stovall’s come backer to the mound that tied the game 1-1. Wallace followed with the RBI hit to give Arkansas a 3-1 lead and Brady Slavens’ sacrifice fly plated the fourth run of the inning.

Slavens also hit a two-run run home run to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Razorbacks ahead 6-2.

Arkansas took advantage of several missed opportunities by the Tigers, who out-hit the Razorbacks 11-6, but stranded 13 base runners.

Jaxon Wiggins worked around base runners throughout his 5 1/3-inning start that included 9 hits, 3 walks and a career-high 9 strikeouts. Wiggins threw 101 pitches and 64 strikes.

LSU (23-12, 7-8) loaded the bases against Wiggins with two hits and a walk in the first inning, but came away empty handed when Wiggins struck out Josh Pearson and forced Jordan Thompson to ground out to third base.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Dylan Crews doubled with two outs to score Brayden Jobert, who led off the inning with a single. LSU two-hole hitter Jacob Berry flied out to strand two.

Wiggins ran into trouble again in the third when Pearson and Thompson walked in consecutive one-out at-bats, but he struck out Jobert and Tyler McManus on called strike threes to strand two more.

As he has done throughout the season, Wiggins pitched better later in his outing. He did not allow another base runner until a pair of one-out singles in the fifth, but struck out Thompson and Jobert to end the inning.

With two outs, Jobert fell behind 0-2 and stepped out of the batter’s box. He was instructed to get into the box by home plate umpire Scott Cline, but remained outside the box. Moments later third base umpire Jeff Head signaled a delay of game on Jobert, which resulted in a strike for the final out.

LSU coach Jay Johnson argued the call during a heated discussion with Head and Cline, but remained in the game.

Webb drew a four-pitch walk against LSU starter Samuel Dutton moments later to begin the Razorbacks’ big inning. Reliever Grant Taylor suffered the loss after he allowed 3 runs (2 earned) without recording an out.

Taylor is the younger brother of Arkansas reliever Evan Taylor, who saved the Razorbacks’ 4-0 victory Friday.

Dutton took a no-decision with a 4-inning start that included 1 run, 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Zack Morris pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of Wiggins. He inherited two base runners in the sixth inning, but struck out Crews and retired Berry on a line out to right field.

Brady Tygart worked around a one-out walk in the ninth inning.

Arkansas took a two-game lead over Alabama in the SEC West standings with Saturday’s victory, although the Crimson Tide could close the gap with two more games remaining at No. 1 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide handed the Volunteers their first conference loss Friday.

The Razorbacks entered the weekend with a one-game lead over LSU, Alabama and Auburn in the division. Auburn lost its first two games at Mississippi State this week.