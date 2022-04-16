ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9, EASTERN KENTUCKY 8

With a furious seven-run flurry across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings Friday afternoon, the University of Central Arkansas secured its second win in as many days at Earle Combs Stadium in Richmond, Ky.

Eastern Kentucky battered UCA starter Jesse Barker earlier, tagging the sophomore for five runs over the first four innings after the Bears (16-17, 10-4 ASUN Conference) took a 2-0 lead in its half of the first.

The Bears sliced into the 5-2 deficit with two runs in the sixth, then tied the game with a hit-by-pitch in the seventh and went ahead on Noah Argenta's ground out. After Eastern Kentucky (21-13, 8-6) retook the lead with two runs in its half of the inning, UCA got RBI singles from Andrew Pollum and Argenta in the eighth to go ahead for good.