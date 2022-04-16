Atlanta heats up in 2nd half, locks up No. 8 playoff seed

CLEVELAND -- Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half and the Atlanta Hawks overcame losing center Clint Capela to a knee injury to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-101 in a play-in game on Friday night and earn the Eastern Conference's No. 8 playoff seed.

The All-Star guard scored 16 points in third quarter to rally the Hawks from a 10-point halftime deficit, and added another 16 in the fourth to finish off the Cavs, whose inexperience showed throughout the second half.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for Atlanta, which will play No. 1 seed Miami in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday in South Florida.

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 and Darius Garland 21 for the young Cavaliers, whose unexpected season fell just shy of a playoff berth.

ATLANTA (107)

Gallinari 4-13 4-4 14, Hunter 5-14 0-0 10, Capela 3-3 1-2 7, Huerter 6-11 0-0 13, Young 13-25 8-9 38, Okongwu 1-1 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 2-2 2, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 6-8 5-5 19, Wright 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 20-22 107.

CLEVELAND (101)

Markkanen 10-17 0-0 26, Mobley 6-12 5-6 18, Allen 4-4 3-4 11, Garland 9-27 2-2 21, LeVert 5-13 2-2 16, Love 1-2 0-0 3, Okoro 2-3 2-3 6, Rondo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-81 14-17 101.

Atlanta25263323--107

Cleveland36252317--101

3-Point Goals--Atlanta 9-31 (Young 4-11, Bogdanovic 2-3, Gallinari 2-6, Huerter 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Wright 0-2, Hunter 0-5), Cleveland 13-36 (Markkanen 6-12, LeVert 4-9, Love 1-2, Mobley 1-3, Garland 1-7, Okoro 0-1, Rondo 0-2). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Atlanta 42 (Okongwu 9), Cleveland 36 (Markkanen, Mobley 8). Assists--Atlanta 15 (Young 9), Cleveland 23 (Garland 9). Total Fouls--Atlanta 19, Cleveland 20. Attendance--19,432 (19,432)

PELICANS 105, CLIPPERS 101

LOS ANGELES -- Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and New Orleans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles in a play-in and earn the West's No. 8 seed for the playoffs.

The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by first-year coach Willie Green, a former Clipper.

The Clippers were dealt a huge blow earlier in the day when Paul George entered the league's health and safety protocols.

CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which will play No. 1 seed Phoenix in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday in the desert.

Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson each had 27 points for the Clippers.

NEW ORLEANS (105)

Hayes 2-3 0-1 4, Ingram 14-21 2-4 30, Valanciunas 3-9 2-4 8, Jones 2-6 2-2 7, McCollum 9-24 0-2 19, Marshall 0-1 3-6 3, Murphy III 4-7 2-2 14, Nance Jr. 7-8 0-2 14, Alvarado 1-5 2-2 4, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-88 13-25 105.

LA CLIPPERS (101)

Batum 1-7 0-0 2, Morris Sr. 9-20 5-7 27, Zubac 3-5 2-4 8, Jackson 9-22 7-9 27, Mann 2-5 0-0 4, Covington 4-7 4-5 14, Hartenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Coffey 0-2 0-2 0, Powell 6-16 4-7 17. Totals 35-85 22-34 101.

New Orleans30261831--105

LA Clippers22243817--101

3-Point Goals--New Orleans 6-22 (Murphy III 4-6, Jones 1-3, McCollum 1-7, Alvarado 0-1, Graham 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Snell 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2), LA Clippers 9-36 (Morris Sr. 4-11, Covington 2-4, Jackson 2-9, Powell 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Mann 0-2, Batum 0-5). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--New Orleans 54 (Nance Jr. 16), LA Clippers 45 (Batum 10). Assists--New Orleans 20 (Ingram 6), LA Clippers 20 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls--New Orleans 26, LA Clippers 21. Attendance--19,068 (18,997)





At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

PLAY-IN

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101

New Orleans 105, LA Clippers 101

FIRST ROUND (BEST-OF-7)

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Utah at Dallas, noon

Minnesota at Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Atlanta at Miami, noon

Brooklyn at Boston, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.





Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to players during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela dunks during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland shoots against Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, left, during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen dunks during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) reacts to a basket during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reacts to a foul call during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)



Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley dunks during the first half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

