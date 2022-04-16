Church notes

BENTON COUNTY

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men’s Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women’s Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 4 p.m. today. Your family photo can be taken on an Easter Story Cube. There are separate age appropriate areas for younger children. Everyone is welcome.

The Men’s Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. April

18. Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. Quilters meet on April 27 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Sonday Riders meet at 2 p.m. April 24 in the front parking lot. All kinds of vehicles are welcome for a fun Sunday drive.

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. This is a support group for anyone that has lost a loved one. All are welcome.

The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., invites everyone to join in for Easter Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. with special music, a children’s message and the Lord’s Supper.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will provide a dinner for the residents of the New Beginnings Shelter community in Fayetteville at 4:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Anyone wishing to support this outreach by participating or with donations is welcome.

Easter Sunday service will take place at 10:35 a.m.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Communion will be celebrated.

Sunday, April 24, is Holy Humor Sunday. On the Sunday after Easter, many churches choose to host a day where humor is lifted up as a gift from God. Our theme this year will be Play Ball! Come dressed in your fan gear or team colors or whatever brings you joy.

Information: 855-2390.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Rogers, 824 W. Oak St., plans festal services with communion for Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. An Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service. Nursery care is available.

Information: 636-4072.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Easter Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. The congregation will “Flower the Cross” beginning at 10:15 a.m. Easter Sunday.

An Easter Potluck breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to join in the Fellowship Hall. Bring your family and friends and a breakfast dish to share.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

The church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. today on the church grounds. A hot dog lunch will be served, and we will also “Pack the Pickup” with non-perishable food items and monetary donations for CUP food pantry.

The Holy Week Prayer Walk Labyrinth will be set up in the Fellowship Hall Wednesday through today. Don’t miss this meditative and spiritually uplifting event.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Thirsty Thursdays, dinner out with the girls, will be April 21 at 5:45 p.m. at Azul Tequila in Springdale. RSVP to the church office.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Sunday School classes are held at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Children’s Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children’s Moment in the Sunday service. FPC Children’s Choir practices at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sundays for students in sixth through eighth grades.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.