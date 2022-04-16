Covid-related hospitalizations down to three in Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas hospitalizations related to covid-19 stood at three Friday, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The high for hospitalizations related to covid-19 this week was six on Tuesday.

The covid-19 patients ranged in age from 37 to 88, according to the council. The all-time high for hospitalizations was 183 patients Jan. 24.

There were 80 intensive care beds in use in Northwest Arkansas on Friday; the all-time high was 140 on Sept. 8. There were 16 ventilators in use Friday. The all-time high for ventilators was 87 on Sept. 2. These numbers include both those with covid-19 and other medical needs.

In the River Valley, there was one covid-19 patient at Mercy Fort Smith on Friday, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith had four covid-19 patients Friday, up from three last week. One of the patients is in a covid-19 critical care unit, but none are on ventilators. Baptist Health Van Buren had no covid-19 patients, said Alicia Agent, hospital marketing manager.

Benton County reported five new covid-19 cases, and Washington County had seven Friday, according to data provided by the council.

The high for new cases in the two-county area this week was 28 on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 56.2% of Benton County's eligible residents -- those who are at least 5 years old -- were fully immunized against covid-19, and 57.1% of Washington County's eligible population was fully immunized, according to the council.

Between April 8 and Friday, there was one covid-related death in Benton County and none in Washington County, according to officials in both counties' coroner offices.

Benton County has had 136 covid-related deaths this year; Washington County has had 109.