Marriage Licenses

Derrick Freeman, 42, and Khepra Roberson, 37, both of Little Rock.

Joanna Hernandez, 26, and Alisson Baltazar, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Anthony Wise, 22, and Patsy Whitfield, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Mohagani Magnetek, 46, of Anchorage, Ala., and Juanita Ludwig, 46, of Oceanside, Calif.

George Scott, 41, and Melissa Sponer, 41, both of Batesville, Miss.

Nicholas Hansberry, 32, and Shanielle White, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph King, 28, and Christie Westenhaver, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Sudesh Thapa, 24, and Caitlin Cunningham, 23, both of Cabot.

Micah Lejano, 24, and Ashton Spencer, 23, both of Little Rock.

Robert Hughey, 28, and Taylor Ward, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1289 Rebecca McNeal White v. Michael White.

22-1290 Quendendrah Spears v. Devante Coleman.

GRANTED

20-3927 Cear McCoy v. David Poe.

21-541 Tad Tillemans v. Susan Tillemans.

21-2087 Trederick Dunn, Sr. v. Lashun Brooks Dunn.

22-441 Erica Hunter v. Vincent Hunter.