Debate for tax office is friendly

In a remarkably friendly debate, incumbent tax collector Tony Washington and Jimmy Fisher, current justice of the peace and finance chairman, agreed to "remain brothers in Christ" no matter the outcome of the May 24 election.

Washington who is completing his first term as Jefferson County's tax collector, gave credit to his predecessor who he said was "one of the best in the state."

When asked what he had accomplished so far, he said "a lot."

"I had a vision for that office," said Washington, adding Jefferson County is now the leading the state in tax collecting under his leadership. "We were the first county to start collecting tax in real-time. When you go pay your taxes, you can go straight to the revenue office and get your tags. There are no hold-backs."

Washington said the new online system is perfect and has sparked other counties to follow their lead. He also said he has just had a new website launched that makes it easier for taxpayers to navigate.

"I'm proud of the job that I've done," he said. "All that I've heard from my constituents is that they like what I've done."

Asked what makes him believe he is the better candidate for this job, Fisher said he has some innovative ideas that would help taxpayers.

"I would like to set up a system where you can send your taxes in, allowing monthly payments in advance to the tax office," he said. "So at the end of the year instead of getting a tax note from me, you get a tax receipt from me."

Washington responded by saying the office's books open on March 1 and taxpayers could begin paying taxes at that time.

"You don't have to wait until Oct. 15," said Washington. "We've made it as easy as possible for people to pay their taxes."

When asked about how his office contributed to the revenue increase of the county, Washington said his new online system saved the county money.

"When we went through covid, the system we put in place, our numbers went up because people were at home," said Washington. "Nobody was getting out. We've done a lot of things to save money in our office."

Fisher was asked what changes to the system he would make. He said the job is to make sure the money that is appropriated will be used as legally prescribed, but said he wouldn't change anything.

"At this point and time I would be remiss me to try and say what I would like to change, because I was always told if it's not broke, then don't fix it," he said. "Right now the system seems to be working really well the way that things are going. Are there things that could be addressed? Certainly."

Asked if he would implement any changes in the office, Fisher responded that he wants to make sure top-quality service is rendered.

"I will be in the office because there are some things you just can't pass on to others," he said.

Washington said that if re-elected he would do nothing differently but rather add to what's already there.

"If you look at our audit report, you don't see the tax collector's name on there and I handle the most money out of everybody in county government," he said. "Every dollar has gone where it is supposed to go."

Washington said he would like to work with the quorum court to provide college internships. Fisher said if elected he would want to sit down with Washington to see what ideas he didn't get to move forward with and meet with the county judge and quorum court to see which ones would be beneficial to the county.

At the end of their debate, both men said they would continue to remain brothers but had their own reasons why they felt they should be elected. With the experience as a JP and chairman of the finance committee, Fisher said he would provide quality in-person service.

Washington said he wants to continue his tenure as a tax collector and that he actually agreed with one thing Fisher said in the debate.

"Justice Fisher did say one good thing," said Washington. "He said if it ain't broke don't fix it. Your tax collector's office is not broke."