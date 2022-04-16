Police beat: Deputies say man assaulted brother;LR police charge man in drugs, gun;LR man charged in ramming attack

Deputies say man assaulted brother

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a man they say choked his brother and then pulled a gun on him during a fight in a street Thursday, although that gun was not recovered, according to an arrest report.

Deputies arrived about 4:30 p.m. to Deer Run Drive in Little Rock after getting a call about a fight where one of the people involved had a rifle.

Police were able to separate the two parties, and eventually learned that John Hughes, 36, of Little Rock, came over to his brother's house on Deer Run Drive and that the two reportedly got into an argument over a dog.

The brother said Hughes grabbed him by the throat and started choking him, and deputies noted fresh scratches on the victim's upper shoulders, the report states.

Hughes also reportedly pulled out a gun, which witnesses referred to as a "Draco" -- a slang name for a shortened AK-style rifle-caliber pistol -- and pointed it at his brother's head.

The gun was not recovered, but witnesses said it had been taken inside the house where the report states Hughes was arrested.

Hughes is charged with two felonies -- aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a firearm by certain persons -- and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.

Police: Man faces drug, gun charges

An Alexander man faces two felonies after Little Rock police reportedly arrested him with drugs and a gun Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Montreal Jackson, 33, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Young Road. No reason was listed in the report for the stop, but Jackson reportedly told officers he had a gun in his vehicle.

Officers reported they could smell marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a gun between the front passenger seat and the center console, as well as a pill bottle containing cocaine.

Jackson is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and a drug possession charge, both felonies.

LR man charged in ramming attack

A Little Rock man faces three felony charges after he reportedly rammed the vehicle of the mother of his child with his own vehicle Friday and choked a witness, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police detectives arrested Mark Eskridge, 41, after interviewing him and determining that he did ram his vehicle into a vehicle belonging to the mother of his child.

Another man, listed as a witness on the report, said Eskridge choked him until he could barely breathe.

Eskridge faces three felony aggravated assault charges.