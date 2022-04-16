Dueling press releases

A top Russian ship rests under the waves of the Black Sea.

It was a guided-missile cruiser named the Moskva, after the Russia capital.

The boat was called the "flagship" of the Russian naval forces on the Black Sea. It carried more than a dozen long-range cruise missiles. Its crew was evacuated before it sank.

Everyone seems to agree on those facts. But what led to the ship's sinking is in dispute.

The Ukrainians suggest they sunk it by hitting it with their missiles. Russia's defense ministry says nonsense. A fire of some sort, and of unknown origin, detonated ammunition in the ship's storage area and damaged its structure. Then, as it was being towed to port to fix said damage, it sank in rough seas.

It may be some time before the world knows the truth of the matter. But the Russians seem to scoff at the idea that Ukrainians had anything to do with the sinking of this ship.

You see, it was Russian incompetence.

So, for now, we'll go with that.