Eclipse champion primed for Fleet

HOT SPRINGS -- Another champion has emerged as this racetrack's sprint favorite.

Jackie's Warrior, the 2021 Eclipse Award champion male sprinter, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's Grade III $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap for horses 4-years old and up. The Count Fleet, the 11th of 12 races on Oaklawn's card today, has a post scheduled for 5:42 p.m.

"If Jackie's Warrior runs his best, we can't beat him," said Larry Jones, trainer of Bob's Edge, the Count Fleet's 2-1 second choice. "In all fairness, Bob's getting better. He is getting better, but Jackie's Warrior has got a lot of edge on him. Jackie's fast. He's always been fast, and he should be better as a four-year-old. He's champion for a reason."

J. Kirk and Judy Robison's Jackie's Warrior, a 4-year-old son of Maclean's Music from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, starred as a 2- and 3-year-old, first as a Kentucky Derby hopeful and then as a sprint star. Jackie's Warrior won the Grade I Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga and the Grade I 1-mile Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park in the summer and early fall of 2021. After a fourth-place finish in the Grade I 1 1/16-mile Breeders' Cup Juvenile, he finished fourth in Oaklawn's Grade III 1 1/16-mile Southwest Stakes last season.

The Southwest was the year's last two-turn attempt for Jackie's Warrior.

He followed up with a win in the Grade II Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs in May with three wins and a second in four consecutive graded-stakes sprints. Shortly after he exited a sixth-place finish as a 1-2 favorite in the Grade I 6-furlong Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland on Nov. 6, Jackie's Warrior was diagnosed with a chipped knee. Surgery led to a five-month layoff, scheduled to end with the start of the Count Fleet.

"Very rare to get to run the Eclipse champion another year," Asmussen said. "Very grateful for that. Expecting him to run well."

Jones said five months away for the champion might benefit the rest of the field.

"Is this going to be Jackie's best race of the year?" Jones said. "Probably not. He's probably going to get better after a race or two, but Steve definitely has him ready, and it's not going to take his best race to win this. It is going to take our best race to win."

Jones' assessment met the consensus.

"I'll agree with that 100%," said Jimmy DiVito, trainer of Mojo Man, the fifth-choice at 8-1.

Mike and Patricia Freeny's and Jennifer Grayson Taylor's Bob's Edge, a 4-year-old gelded son of Competitive Edge, has led the season standings for older sprinters at Oaklawn with wins in the track's 6-furlong King Cotton Stakes on Jan. 29 and the Grade III 6-furlong Whitmore Stakes on March 19.

Whitmore, a gelding, retired as an 8-year-old last season with three wins in the Count Fleet. Whitmore was the 2020 Eclipse champion male sprinter.

Mojo Man, a 7-year-old son of Stay Thirsty, is entered in the Count Fleet off a 6-furlong optional-claiming win at Oaklawn on March 25, when jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., rode him to a front-running career-best 1:09.24. It was his first gate-to-wire attempt.

DiVito said all he told Santana was that Mojo Man did not like dirt in his face.

"He might have thought, 'I'll just put this horse on the lead," DiVito said. "I don't know his thinking, but whatever he did, I hope he does it again [today]."

Other last-time-out winners in the expected field of six are Letsgetlucky and Empire of Gold, 4- and 5-year-old sons of Munnings and Goldencents, respectively.

Empire of Gold, from Terry Eoff's stable, hasn't raced since a 6-furlong win at Remington Park in Oklahoma City in October. He finished third in last season's Count Fleet and fourth in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Sprint. He has recently breezed at Sam Houston Park in Houston.

"We like him," Eoff said. "We wouldn't have come over here unless we thought he was going to be a contender. We're going to take a shot and see."

Jones said he had a reason for confidence.

"We couldn't wish that [Bob's Edge] could come in any better than what we've got right now," he said.





At a glance

GRADE III $500,000

COUNT FLEET HANDICAP

WHERE Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs

WHEN Today, 11th of 12 races, scheduled for 5:42 p.m.





Rick Lee’s analysis

11 The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 6 furlongs,

4-year-olds and up

JACKIE’S WARRIOR**** is a three-time Grade I winning sprinter, who has won eight of his 10 races at one mile or under, and the champion sprinter of 2021 is racing on Lasix for the first time. BOB’S EDGE has produced a powerful rally winning the GIII Whitmore and King Cotton at the meeting. EMPIRE OF GOLD raced well off the bench last season at Oaklawn, and he sports swift breezes at Houston.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Jackie’s Warrior Rosario Asmussen 6-5

6 Bob’s Edge Quinonez Jones 2-1

4 Empire of Gold Eramia Eoff 6-1

1 Mojo Man Santana DiVito 8-1

3 Letsgetlucky Garcia Koriner 6-1

2 Chipofftheoldblock Court Lauer 8-1







