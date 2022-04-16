MASTERSON ONLINE: Electric vehicles, no thanks





We've chatted previously about why I'll never consider purchasing or leasing an electric car or truck to make my way along the highways and byways of our nation.

Don't misunderstand. I have neither a watt nor a volt against electricity itself. It makes our civilized lives livable and provides light in the darkness.

My primary concerns are rooted in realities that have zippo to do with emotional reactions or radical political agendas, or even the widely-reported shortcoming of these novel vehicles.

A wire-service story published in our paper recently spelled out several reasons I'll not be converted that stretch well beyond the vehicles' numerous and obvious shortcomings.

The article said power outages from severe weather across America have doubled over the past two decades due to our nation's aging electrical grids, and at least 40 states are experiencing longer outages when they do occur.

I recalled the times power has failed over the years. I'm certain you can too.

An already badly overburdened grid sounds anything but reassuring, and doesn't encourage me to spend 50 grand on a plug-in battery vehicle.

This information was relying upon data on weather-related disturbances supplied by the U.S. Department of Energy to The Associated Press.

Many American homes have at least two vehicles nowadays. Are some politicians really expecting them to abandon their reliable fuel-operated vehicles and shell out scores of thousands as inflation soars to historic levels just for the sake of replacing them with a politicized technology still fraught with uncertainty and questions?

And if I think current electrical bills are high, I'll stand back and cringe as hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles are plugged daily into an already fragile grid in need of expensive and extensive reconstruction.

Care to guess who'll be paying for all those upgrades when the local gas station is only a mile or so away? Why. the ratepayers, of course. And if we think gas is expensive, just wait.

"Power grid maintenance expenses are skyrocketing as utilities upgrade decades-old transmission lines and equipment. ... Billions more will be spent [on the grid], with costs passed on to consumers, but those efforts won't keep up with the problems from climate change," the story reads.

The AP reported the number of outages nationwide has grown from about 50 annually in the 2000s to more than 100 on average in the past five years. Also, the frequency and duration of power failures are at their highest levels since tracking began in 2013. U.S. customers on average experienced more than eight hours without power in 2020.

The states of Maine, Louisiana and California have experienced at least a 50 percent increase in the length of outages, and residents have endured mounting interruption costs. California power losses have affected tens of thousands who rely on electricity for medical needs.

And all this is happening today, valued readers, well before electric vehicles are plugged into expensive, upgraded electrical outlets in garages to continually charge the high-dollar purchases.

I've read quite a lot about the downsides of willingly bidding farewell to oil-based transportation, and I strongly encourage you to do likewise before buying into the hype and leaping into what could easily become a shocking void.

Have you priced the cost of replacing those batteries? How about the effects of cold and high heat on performance? What will electric utilities charge you to continually recharge, and how does that compare with the reliability and convenience of gasoline?

What's the driving range and how long will you have to stop to recharge on a 500-mile trip? How long will the wait and cost to recharge at a plug-in station be, compared with filling up at the pump today?

It's wise to remember that under our present fuel-based system we can shop around to find for the best prices in town.

With electricity, we would be at the mercy of local suppliers whose ever-increasing rates both at home and on the road one must pay if they want to travel.

Since batteries store, rather than create energy, what will generate so much electricity? Are you convinced solar panels and windmills will be sufficient when we already are in worsening straits with today's ailing grid run on carbon-based energy?

There are many salient questions for those considering this expensive purchase being aggressively pushed in the media and politics. I've only listed a few.

Consumer Reports took a hard look at the question and agreed in a reliability survey (initially published in November) which named electric SUVs the "least reliable vehicle type."

The report has since listed other concerns with a significantly high rate.

Those include instances of "in-car electronics, noises and leaks, power equipment, climate system, body hardware, drive system, and paint and trim."

Look, spend as you choose, valued readers. But don't say ol' Mike didn't tell you that while this technology may be effective years down the road, it's far from being ready for prime time in a nation whose people and economy must have reliable and affordable transportation at every level.

Financial illiteracy

In response to my recent column about the failure to teach important financial information and personal economic education in our public schools today, Charles Hughes of Bella Vista offered the following personal observations.

"I couldn't agree more with your column of April 12th. I taught consumer math and later Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace for the Next Generation at a private Christian high school in Texas and was amazed/appalled at how little they knew!

"My wife and I made it a point to educate our two boys on financial literacy. At age 6 they started receiving an allowance of $3 each, with a 50-cent bump each year so that it was always half their age. We gave it to them on Sunday morning and taught them to tithe right off the top, then to put away another 10 percent in savings.

"They could spend the rest however they wanted. The oldest was 29 years old when he paid off his house and has been completely debt-free ever since. The younger is now 29 and a pastor and, while not debt-free, is well on his way!

"When I was a boy, I would sit on my dad's lap while he paid bills and watched him juggle what not to pay each month because they had too much debt. I resolved then that that was no way to live. I developed a deep-seated hatred of debt that has guided my financial decisions all my adult life. I appreciate all your columns--I know you take heat for some of them, but don't let it stop you!"

Thanks, Charles. Please put your mind at ease.

After 51 years in this business, I've become accustomed to those who disagree either respectfully as adults or through unfounded smears. Goes with the territory for anyone who puts themselves out there publicly by having an opinion on anything nowadays.

Needless deaths

Two more motorcycle deaths on our highways made news the other day. Sadly, with spring and warmer weather upon us, I expect that number to climb steadily in coming months. They always do.

Perhaps you join me in observing how many of those navigating the highways constantly allow their wheels to stray across the plainly striped centerline. Pay attention and see for yourself.

I'm always stunned when I see one vehicle after another piloted by drivers who are inexplicably incapable of keeping their left wheels on the relatively ample right side of the asphalt.

Little wonder far too many of the innocent among us die in head-on collisions nowadays.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



