Electronics recycling offered in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- An electronics recycling event is being hosted by the Pea Ridge Church of Christ and eSCO Processing and Recycling from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30 at the church.

"If you're like most folks you have a pile of 'junk' electronics you need to deal with. If it's electronic, working or not, we'll recycle it," a church official said.

Accepted materials include TVs, computers, laptops, mobile devices, Blu-ray/DVD players, stereos/speakers, cameras, household appliances, bulbs and batteries.

Materials that may contain refrigerant/coolant or combustible fluids (such as lawnmowers or refrigerators) can not be accepted.

The cost is as follows:

• Old tube TVs/monitors $15

• Fluorescent/incandescent bulbs $1

• Everything else is free to drop off.

For more information, call 417-860-6380. The Church of Christ is located at 922 N. Curtis Ave.

Visit www.escorecycling.com for a list of regularly accepted materials.