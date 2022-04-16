Experts warning of virus’s next step

Experts warn that the United States is trudging into what could be another covid-19 surge, as cases rise nationally and in most states after a two-month decline.

"We don't know how high that mountain's gonna grow," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

No one expects a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population. But experts warn that the coming wave -- caused by a mutant called BA.2 that's thought to be about 30% more contagious -- will wash across the nation.

They worry that hospitalizations, which are already ticking up in some parts of the Northeast, will rise in a growing number of states in the coming weeks. And the case wave will be bigger than it looks, they say, because the numbers are undercounted as more people test at home without reporting their infections or skip testing altogether.

At the height of the omicron surge, reported daily cases in the U.S. reached into the hundreds of thousands. As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases had risen to 39,521, up from 30,724 two weeks earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said the numbers will likely keep growing until the surge reaches about a quarter the height of the last "monstrous" one. BA.2 may well have the same effect in the U.S. as it did in Israel, where it created a "bump" in the chart measuring cases, he said.

Keeping the surge somewhat in check, experts said, is a higher level of immunity in the U.S. -- from vaccination or past infection -- compared with the level in the winter. But Ray said the U.S. could wind up looking like Europe, where the BA.2 surge was "substantial" in some places that had comparable levels of immunity.

















"We could have a substantial surge here," he said.

Both experts said BA.2 will move through the country gradually. The Northeast has been hit hardest so far -- with more than 90% of new infections caused by BA.2 last week, compared with 86% nationally.

As of Thursday, the highest rates of new covid cases per capita over the previous 14 days were in Vermont, Rhode Island, Alaska, New York and Massachusetts. In Washington, D.C., which also ranks in the top 10 for rates of new cases, Howard University announced it was moving most undergraduate classes online for the rest of the semester because of "a significant increase in covid-19 positivity" in the city and on campus.

Some states, such as Rhode Island and New Hampshire, saw the average of daily new cases rise by more than 100% in two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins data.

In New Hampshire, the increase in cases came two weeks after the closure of all 11 state-managed vaccination sites, and the governor is being pressured by some advocates to reverse course.

Joseph Wendelken, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Health, said the metric officials are most focused on right now is hospitalizations, which remain relatively low. About 55 covid-19 patients are hospitalized, compared with more than 600 at one point in the pandemic.

Officials credit high vaccination rates. State statistics show 99% of Rhode Island adults are at least partially vaccinated and 48% have gotten the booster dose that scientists say is key in protecting against severe illness.

Vermont also has relatively high levels of vaccination and fewer patients in hospitals than during the height of the omicron wave. But Dr. Mark Levine, the health commissioner there, said hospitalizations and the numbers of patients in intensive care units are both up slightly, although deaths have not risen.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that new hospital admissions of patients with confirmed covid-19 cases were up slightly in New England and the New York region.

On the West Coast, modelers from Oregon Health and Science University are projecting a slight increase in hospitalizations over the next two months in that state, where cases have also risen steeply.

STAYING VIGILANT

As the wave moves across the country, experts said states with low rates of vaccination may face substantially more infections and severe cases that wind up in hospitals.

Ray said government leaders must be careful to strike the right tone when talking to people about protecting themselves and others after covid restrictions have largely been lifted.

Philadelphia recently became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after a sharp increase in infections. But Vermont's Levine said there are no plans to bring back any of the restrictions that were imposed earlier in the pandemic.

"It's going to be hard to institute restrictive, draconian measures," Ray said. "Fortunately, we have some tools that we can use to mitigate risk. And so I hope that leaders will emphasize the importance for people to watch the numbers," be aware of risks and consider taking precautions such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated and boosted if they're not already.

Lynne Richmond, a 59-year-old breast cancer survivor who lives in Silver Spring, Md., said she plans to get her second booster and keep wearing her mask in public as cases rise in her state and nearby Washington, D.C.

"I never really stopped wearing my mask. ... I've stayed ultra-vigilant," she said. "I feel like I've come this far. I don't want to get covid."

At the 250-bed New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, staff members are still wearing masks and socially distancing. Veterans are allowed limited excursions to places like an antique race car museum and restaurants where they can have a separate room and the wait staff is masked.

Vigilance is a good strategy, experts said, because the coronavirus is constantly throwing curveballs.

One of the latest is the even more contagious subvariants of BA.2 found in New York state, known as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1. And scientists warn that new and potentially dangerous variants could arise at any time.

"We shouldn't be thinking the pandemic is over," Topol said. "We should still keep our guard up."

BREATH TEST

Coronavirus infections might soon be flagged with a puff of exhaled breath, after the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the first breath-based covid-19 test in the United States.

The emergency-use authorization of the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is a milestone in the yearslong quest to develop more breath-based diagnostics, as well as innovative new tests for covid-19, experts said. And it is likely to be the first of many similar breath-based covid-19 tests, experts said.

"I think this is a really exciting development for the entire field of breath analysis," said Cristina Davis, associate vice chancellor of Interdisciplinary Research and Strategic Initiatives at the University of California, Davis, who has been developing her own coronavirus test. "This is a huge step forward."

But breath tests still pose real-world challenges, and this particular device has several practical limitations, scientists said. The machine required to conduct the tests is about the size of a carry-on suitcase and can be used only by trained operators supervised by health care professionals.

Many devices would be needed for large-scale screening, given that each machine can process only about 20 samples an hour, according to InspectIR Systems, a five-person company based in Frisco, Texas.

The company cited high accuracy rates for its tests, but some experts said they wanted to examine the data underlying its application to the FDA before endorsing the test method.

In addition, many health care settings and mobile test sites where the devices may be used have already adopted other kinds of rapid tests, now widely available.

It could take 10 to 12 weeks for the first devices to hit the market, John Redmond, a co-founder of InspectIR Systems, said Friday. The company said it planned to produce about 100 devices a week, according to the FDA, but it was not immediately clear when production would reach that level.

"We've been thinking about these types of tests for the entire pandemic, and we were kind of waiting for the first one" to be authorized, said Dr. Wilbur Lam, a pediatric hematologist and bioengineer at Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology and an expert on covid-19 tests.

"The devil is in the details to really determine how useful this thing will be," he said.

HOW IT WORKS

Many diseases cause physiological changes that alter the compounds people exhale, and there has long been interest in developing breath tests for a variety of illnesses, such as lung cancer and liver disease.

When the pandemic began, numerous research teams began trying to identify unique chemical patterns in the breath of covid-19 patients, and many scientists and companies have been developing breath-based coronavirus tests, which could be used to rapidly and noninvasively screen large groups of people for the virus.

Some covid-19 breath tests have already been tested in pilot programs or authorized for use in other countries, but the InspectIR Breathalyzer would be the first to hit the market in the United States.

To use the device, patients blow into a cardboard straw attached to a chemical analyzer. "It's a chemistry lab in a box," Redmond said.

The machine then analyzes the levels of five volatile organic compounds that together make up a "breath print" of covid-19, he said.

InspectIR said it could not disclose what the five compounds are. Results are delivered within three minutes, the company said.

"That's really fast and pretty impressive," said Nathaniel Hafer, a molecular biologist and testing expert at UMass Chan Medical School.

Expanding the types of samples that can be used to detect the virus is "really valuable," he added.

"Not everybody can provide a nasal sample very easily," he said.

In a company-sponsored study of 2,409 asymptomatic people, the Breathalyzer had a sensitivity of 91%.

The results mean that of the people who tested positive for the virus on a PCR test, the device flagged 91% of them as presumptive positives, according to documents released by the FDA. It had a specificity of 99%, meaning it did not detect any signs of the virus in 99% of those who received a negative result from a PCR test.

Susan Butler-Wu, a clinical microbiologist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, said she wanted to see more independent data on the device's performance and more details on precisely what compounds it was detecting.

"The use of [volatile organic compounds] is not well developed for the diagnosis of infection," she said. "I would not feel comfortable using it for diagnosing patients without getting some more real-world data."

Certain foods and substances can throw off breath tests, scientists noted. And the instructions for the InspectIR Breathalyzer specify that people should not eat, drink or use any tobacco products in the 15 minutes before taking the test. Those who test positive should also have the result confirmed with a PCR or other similar test, the company says.

Indeed, the most promising way to use breath tests is as a quick screening tool -- a more accurate version of not-very-reliable temperature screens that became common earlier in the pandemic, Lam said.

"They don't really give you a diagnosis," he said, referring to breath tests. "They give you a biochemical pattern that is consistent with the disease."

InspectIR hopes to lease the analyzers to other businesses, including health care facilities and companies that run mobile or pop-up testing sites. They could be used to test travelers at airports or workers in office buildings, the co-founders said, adding that there has already been interest from professional sports leagues and companies in the travel industry.

"Anywhere that they're doing a nasal swab more than once a day, we're a great fit," said co-founder Tim Wing.

The device's pricing has not yet been finalized, but the co-founders said Friday that they hope to be able to offer licenses or subscriptions that translate to a cost of about $10 to $12 per test.

"Yesterday was a huge domino for us," Wing said Friday. "Not all this stuff is ready to go, is defined yet."

The company said it had raised $2.7 million to date and that Pfeiffer Vacuum would be its initial manufacturing partner.

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Ungar, Wilson Ring, Holly Ramer and Kathy McCormack of The Associated Press and by Emily Anthes of The New York Times.

FILE - Customers wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they shop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2022. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)



FILE - Travelers are lining up at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Friday, July 2, 2021. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

