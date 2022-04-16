Fitness studio expands in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- One year after opening Betsy Fitness in Pea Ridge, Betsy Schumacher said she has found the demand for her services so great that she moved to a new, larger facility on Halleck Lane.

She describes her facility as a "24/7 boutique fitness studio that offers a variety of services."

The studio has five tanning suites, a full functional fitness gym and a large fitness classroom.

Schumacher teaches all of the fitness classes and runs four rounds of Brawlers Boot Camp four days a week.

She is also a certified spray tan artist and has a private spray studio for spray tans.

Betsy also live streams a class every day and is growing her online fitness audience.

Clients are from all ages and levels.

Schumacher is a personal trainer and said she spends a lot of private one-on-one time with her clients. She said she tailors meal plans to their specific needs.

The new studio offers several amenities not available at the previous site, including:

• 24/7 access to tanning suites as well as the fitness studio.

• A kid zone where clients children are welcome to stay in the kid zone area during classes or while they workout.

• Betsy's is now a certified bungee fitness studio.

• Tanning is offered with gym memberships, but the tanning "suites" are specifically special for tanning clients only.

"There are now virtual classes," Schumacher said, adding that the new facility will have a lock pad with a code to allow access 24 hours a day seven days a week. She said some of the classes are women only, but men have started coming and she had added a space for children to play, creating a family friendly environment.