Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Real issues obscured

The night before his firing, a group calling itself "Team Petrino" held a rally on the campus of University of Arkansas in support of Bobby Petrino keeping his job. One of the organizers had this to say: "We want to forgive, forget and win!"

And just like that, the Petrinos' devastated marriage, the deep hurt and embarrassment of their four children and countless others, the presumably postponed or canceled wedding of Jessica Dorrell and her fiancé and all the people that has affected, the trust and faith the UA athletic department had placed in Petrino that is now shattered, the disappointment of Hogs fans who uphold high moral standards in their own personal and professional lives ... all of that has been hastily brushed aside in the name of having a winning team. And if you don't agree with these people, you are being judgmental. You are a hypocrite, because we all make mistakes. And, worst of all, you are not a true Hogs fan.

This is one reason I have avoided getting swept up in sports fandom of any kind. People can get so caught up in it that they place their team on a pedestal that looms high over basic human decency. If any opinions you've expressed on the Petrino situation contain "Woo Pig Sooie," you're missing the core issues.

DEANA NALL

Bryant