Full grade on 2020 opt-outs incomplete

TAMPA, Fla. -- Last year's NFL Draft featured the only-in-a-pandemic wrinkle of evaluating prospects who opted out of an entire season because of coronavirus concerns. Nine first-rounders skipped all or part of their final college season.

Here's a look at what we know so far about whether the year off helped or hurt them at the next level.

QB TREY LANCE (No. 3 pick, 49ers)

• In college: Lance played in North Dakota State's lone fall game (two touchdown passes, two rushing scores) but skipped the Football Championship Subdivision's spring season to focus on the draft.

• Has it worked out? We don't know yet. Lance appeared in six games as a rookie, completing 41 of his 71 passes for 603 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed 38 times for 168 yards and a score. The 49ers are expected to move Jimmy Garoppolo to clear a path for Lance to start this season.

WR Ja'MARR CHASE (No. 6, Bengals)

• In college: After becoming the nation's top receiver during LSU's 2019 national championship season, Chase said not playing in '20 was "what's best for my family."

• Has it worked out? Yes. Chase was named the offensive rookie of the year after catching 13 touchdowns (third in the league) and totaling 1,455 receiving yards (the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era).

OL PENEI SEWELL (No. 7, Lions)

• In college: He allowed only one career sack at Oregon and won the 2019 Outland Trophy as the nation's top lineman. He opted out before the 2020 season.

• Has it worked out? Yes. Though he was shaky early at left tackle, he played well after moving to the right side midway through the season. He made the all-rookie team and was Pro Football Focus' No. 6 right tackle after allowing five sacks all season.

CB JAYCEE HORN (No. 8, Panthers)

• In college: Horn was one of the SEC's top defensive backs in 2020 before opting out for the final three games after Coach Will Muschamp was fired at South Carolina.

• Has it worked out? Unclear. A broken foot in Week 3 ended his rookie season early, though he did record five tackles and an interception in his first three games (all starts).

LB MICAH PARSONS (No. 12, Cowboys)

• In college: The former five-star recruit was likely headed for a monster junior season before leaving Penn State, citing the health risks to him and his son.

• Has it worked out? Big time. The versatile defender was the rookie of the year, an All-Pro and ranked in the top six in the league in sacks (13) and tackles for loss (20).

OL RASHAWN SLATER (No. 13, Chargers)

• In college: After starting 37 games at Northwestern, Slater opted out as the Big Ten prepared for a spring season and stuck with the decision after the league pivoted back to the fall.

• Has it worked out? Definitely. He started 16 games at left tackle for Los Angeles and was named to the Pro Bowl. Slater looks like a pillar of a franchise that's on the rise.

CB CALEB FARLEY (No. 22, Titans)

• In college: He was the first high-profile player to opt out when he announced in July 2020 that he wouldn't return to Virginia Tech. He was an all-ACC performer the year before.

• Has it worked out? Not yet. Farley missed three early games because of a shoulder injury and tore his ACL in his first career start. He finished his rookie season with four tackles and (if healthy) is expected to have a significant role this year.

DE GREG ROUSSEAU (No. 30, Bills)

• In college: He was second nationally with 15 1/2 sacks in his lone season as a contributor at Miami in 2019, then chose to skip 2020.

• Has it worked out? Yes. Rousseau's 50 tackles were most among rookie defensive linemen, and he started every game for a Buffalo team that lost in overtime in the division round of the playoffs.

LB JOE TRYON-SJOYINKA (No. 32, Bucs)

• In college: He earned preseason All-America consideration and was expected to be one of the Pac-12's top defenders in 2020 before opting out. Tryon-Shoyinka had 41 tackles (14 1/2 for a loss) at Washington in 2019.

• Has it worked out? We'll find out this year. He had four sacks and 17 tackles in 17 games (six starts) as a rookie but will have more responsibilities in his second season.