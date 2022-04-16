Group of 140 proclaims ‘no confidence’ in superintendent

A group of 140 stakeholders in the Pine Bluff School District issued a "vote of no confidence" in Superintendent Barbara Warren.

Charline Wright, chair of the PBSD Concerned Stakeholders, submitted a three-page document critical of Warren before a town-hall-style forum on the state of K-12 education in the city Thursday evening at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. It states the group also has no confidence in "annexation governance," referring to the Dollarway School District's July 1, 2021, merger into the PBSD.

Wright said she "served" Warren with the document, although the group's opinion has no legal ramifications. Warren was hired in 2015 by the Arkansas Department of Education to lead Dollarway and in addition was given the PBSD helm in 2020.

"Over the past nine months, the community of Pine Bluff has become a State of Emergency of frustrations and tensions in our Pine Bluff School District and Community with Superintendent Barbara Warren and the Annexation Governance which has impacted the students, faculty, community, the fiscal and academic statuses of our district," according to the document.

The group alleges Warren "lacks the ability to create, build and guide teams to meet the goals of the district to become financial[ly] solvent and to meet the exit criteria of level 5 support." Warren was not present at the town hall, but she explained "level 5" as the strongest of five levels of support the ADE provides in governing school districts under its control.

The Concerned Stakeholders also accused Warren of being "extremely selective" in naming her Community Advisory Board, made up of community leaders tasked with supporting the district in a strategic plan and its "long-term vision." The group says some of the advisors either don't reside in the PBSD or the city.

They also allege Warren is showing partiality toward the former Dollarway district's staff and patrons, which they say "impacts her making sound financial decisions that is contributing to the fiscal distress and the financial solvency of the district" while criticizing the setup of two high schools, two middle schools and two athletic programs.

"These decisions have contributed to the security concerns of our students whereas these funds that could have increased security on our campuses," the statement reads.

Recent acts of violence on or near the Pine Bluff High School campus, including a Monday shooting that resulted in a lockdown but also no injuries, have called the safety of the school into question among school leaders and students. ADE Deputy Commissioner Stacy Smith vehemently defended Warren's performance helming both the Dollarway and Pine Bluff districts during a state Board of Education meeting Thursday.

The Concerned Stakeholders said they "communicated" to Warren during a state board meeting on Dec. 1, 2020, consolidation of both districts, rather than annexation, would allow the newly formed entity to have an elected board and leave state authority at a cost saving. Under state law, the Education Department must return a school district it has taken over to local control or consolidate it with another district to form a new one. Dollarway was taken over by the state in December 2015, and the PBSD was dealt the same fate in September 2018.

Wright's group was also behind a school board zone scenario it suggested for consideration along with three others presented by the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems office during an April 5 community meeting at Dollarway High. Warren said the group's scenario was found to create variances in population that didn't meet redistricting standards, adding "this design would not be a viable option."

A fifth scenario, however, was borne out of researching the community members' request, Warren said.

District patrons can view the plans and submit public comment by visiting pinebluffschools.org, clicking "Community Resources" and searching under the "PBSD School Board Zone" sub-menu.