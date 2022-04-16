HELPFUL HINTS

DEAR HELOISE: Recently, you printed a letter from a reader who said it was OK to reuse your bath towels from one day to the next, that there wasn’t a chance of infection or bacterial transmission. That couldn’t be further from the truth!

I had a relative who also believed this myth. This person would reuse their towels over and over again. Until one day that person got ringworm. This relative went to the doctor, and the doctor advised them that this was pretty common with people who use their towels over and over again.

He explained the misconception and said that leaving your towel on the rack after using it wouldn’t make it dry the next day. It will still be moist and a breeding ground for all kinds of germs and bacteria, even a whole day later! The best thing you can do is use a new, clean towel every day.

The ringworm problem was cleared up, and to this day this person doesn’t reuse bath towels. Just to be clear, I have never reused bath towels. It was good training in the military, and I always did it anyway.

— Luis Castro, Palmdale, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Regarding the suggestion to fill knee socks with uncooked rice or beans: That might be an open invitation to a pantry moth infestation. I’ve learned the hard way to keep my dry staples in airtight containers. In their larval state, these moths look like tiny black seeds, and will infiltrate grain, pasta, legumes, flour, etc.

Pantry moth infestations are extremely difficult to get rid of, as the larvae hide in cracks and corners. I keep several pantry moth traps in food storage areas, and it’s amazing how quickly the sticky surfaces disappear.

— C. Radcliffe, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Laura W. from North Dakota wrote that she takes several medications and sometimes gets confused and takes the wrong one at the wrong time. You suggested she mark the bottles with a frown for nighttime and a smile for daytime meds. I, too, take multiple medications for several conditions, as well as several over-the-counter vitamins. I purchased a pill box with seven individual containers labeled for each day of the week, as well as the time of day that each medication is taken (morning, noon, evening and bedtime). Using this pill box has enabled me to stay on track with taking my medications as prescribed.

— Martha E., Culpeper, Va.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com